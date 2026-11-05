Russell Brand Learns Verdict After He Was Accused Of Horrific Crimes By Multiple Women

British comedian Russell Brand ’s future hung in the balance as 12 jurors entered Court 3 at Southwark Crown to deliberate on a series of serious allegations against him on Thursday, November 5.

The 51-year-old had spent weeks defending himself against claims brought forward by six women , with the proceedings attracting considerable attention across the UK.

Highlights Russell Brand was found guilty on four of the seven charges brought against him by six women.

The complainants recounted their experiences as the defense challenged their allegations and recollections.

The comedian was remanded into custody after the judge warned that he faced a significant custodial term.

However, his defense was not enough to prevent the jury from finding him guilty on several counts.

Russell Brand was found guilty on four of the seven charges against him

Brand was charged with three counts of forced intercourse, three counts of indecent conduct, and one count of attempted indecent attack following a police investigation that began in 2023.

October 12 marked the first day of the trial, with the jury reserving its verdict on Tuesday, November 3, to allow for further deliberations.

When the jurors returned to court earlier today, they spent an additional nine hours and 13 minutes discussing the case before finding Brand guilty of one count of forced intercourse and three counts of indecent conduct.

He was cleared of the remaining charges.

The six women who came forward against the comedian alleged that the incidents took place between 1999 and 2009.

According to Sky News , the courtroom fell silent as the foreman read out the verdicts.

Brand stood straight and still in the dock, looking ahead as each count was addressed.

The lead prosecutor described Brand as someone who expected his every desire to be met

Riel Karmy Jones, the prosecution barrister in Brand’s case, delivered a scathing opening statement last month.

She portrayed the comedian as “a flirt with a huge s**ual appetite — childlike in his expectations that his every desire should be met.”

Karmy Jones argued that he treated women as a means to an end, alleging that his pursuit of intimate encounters frequently crossed boundaries.

She further told the court, “The circumstances of the offending were as wide and as varied as the defendant’s career.”

“His strong desire for some form of s**ual contact was indiscriminate and voracious,” she said.

All six women took the stand and described their encounters with Russell Brand

While the identities of the women remain protected under UK law, their accounts of the alleged incidents were discussed in considerable detail throughout the trial.

One complainant reportedly recalled meeting the comedian at a bar in 2004.

She alleged that he grabbed her breasts shortly after they met before dragging her into a bathroom, where he subjected her to unwanted oral contact.

She told the court, “I pushed him away, and he said, ‘Come on, come on, don’t be a spoilsport .’”

She also described how he continued despite her attempts to get away, adding, “I just froze. I didn’t know what to do.”

Another complainant described Brand’s demeanor changing from “camp, friendly and effeminate to monster-like ” when they met in 1999.

A third woman, who had been a fan of the comedian, testified about an encounter following one of his stand-up performances in early 2009.

She acknowledged agreeing to one form of intimate contact but maintained that she had not consented to what followed.

She told the court that she “felt completely degraded” after Brand was done and was treated “like an animal, like a piece of meat” by him.

Her testimony led to a tense exchange with Brand’s defense barrister, Ian Winter, who questioned her about her admiration for the comedian and the circumstances under which she had visited his home.

The lawyer suggested that she had gone along with Brand’s wishes because she was young, impressionable, and obsessed with him.

However, she stood by her account, maintaining that while she had agreed to one form of contact, the second had been forced upon her.

She also explained that agreeing to visit someone's home did not mean consenting to everything that might happen afterward.

“I felt lots of things but particularly for exactly the reason that you are doing right here, making me feel like I brought it on myself,” she told the court.

Brand’s defense argued that all his encounters with the women were consensual

Throughout the trial, Winter attempted to challenge the complainants' accounts and raise questions about the reliability of their allegations.

Maintaining that his client was innocent, he argued that none of the women accusing Brand of wrongdoing “resisted or screamed or even tried to leave.”

The defense also questioned whether the women's recollections had been influenced by the extensive media coverage surrounding Brand.

Winter argued that the allegations had been “thoroughly contaminated” by the reporting that preceded the criminal proceedings.

He suggested that the women had not come forward entirely independently, claiming that a Channel 4 documentary and its accompanying publicity had influenced their accounts.

“The very existence of them as complainants is fundamentally corrupted by that program,” he said.

Karmy Jones strongly disputed the suggestion in her closing statement, defending the women's dignity and questioning whether six individuals could have been influenced in the same way.

She challenged the idea that the reporting had exerted “such a subliminal hold on the minds of six perfectly rational women” that they had been prompted to “invent, reimagine, recharacterize, recast” their experiences.

Brand took the stand himself and insisted consent was essential

One of the most significant moments during the proceedings came when Brand decided to testify in his own defense.

The comedian acknowledged remembering encounters with some of the women while saying that he had no recollection of others.

Although he admitted that he had “misused” his fame “ very, very selfishly, ” he maintained that all his intimate encounters had been consensual.

Brand also told the court that he considered consent important to any encounter, describing it as “fundamental, essential, necessary.”

He went on to say that it was, “in many ways more important than s*x itself.”

According to Rolling Stone , Brand explained that he had chosen to testify after being unable to find a “single person” willing to appear on his behalf.

His wife, Laura Brand, also addressed the court, appearing as a character witness during the proceedings.

She described her husband as “caring and kind, a wonderful father to our children, and an amazing, attentive husband. ”

However, neither the defense's arguments nor Brand's own testimony persuaded the jury to clear him of all the charges.

Russell Brand was remanded into custody as the judge warned him of a significant custodial term

Following the announcement of the verdicts, Justice Bennathan addressed Brand and his legal team about the next steps in the proceedings.

He made it clear that the findings carried serious consequences, particularly following the conviction on the sixth count.

Addressing the comedian, he said, “You've been convicted of a number of offenses, including forced intercourse.”

He added, “The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term.”

The judge subsequently indicated that he was not inclined to grant Brand bail and ordered him to be remanded into custody.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday, November 9.

"Huge step in the right direction for the victims," a netizen said