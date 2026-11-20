While Russell Brand, 51, serves his decade-long prison sentence, he remains a defendant in a New York civil lawsuit involving another case of inappropriate conduct.

In April 2025, the comedian-actor was charged with several criminal offenses involving non-consensual relations with four different women, of which he was found guilty this November after a court trial.

Highlights Two weeks after Russell Brand’s prison conviction, newly unsealed deposition documents have revealed the actor remains accused of more obscene and lewd acts.

During the deposition, the comedian-actor made disturbing confessions about his relationship with pop star Katy Perry.

Multiple ex-partners, including Perry herself, have accused Brand of “controlling” and “violent” behavior.

The same year, he also appeared for a legal deposition in Manhattan, where he made an explosive revelation about his relationship with ex-wife Katy Perry.

He also made rather incriminating statements regarding the behavior he is accused of in the lawsuit, but maintained the stance that all his intimate encounters have been consensual.



Russell Brand was accused of exposing himself to a female extra months before marrying Katy Perry

The civil lawsuit was filed by an alleged victim, known only as Jane Doe, who worked with Brand as a film extra on Jason Winer’s 2011 remake of the 1981 romantic comedy classic, Arthur.

She claimed that Brand exposed himself to her in the presence of cast and crew, and later forced himself on her inside a bathroom.

The incident happened while filming at Manhattan's Le Cirque restaurant in July 2010, three months before Brand married Perry on October 23, 2010, in a private ceremony in Rajasthan, India, and divorced in 2012.



























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Daily Mail. When Jane Doe’s lawyers asked him at the deposition if he had ever exposed himself to anyone without their consent , Brand was unable to deny it, according to newly unsealed documents obtained by the

“The truth is, I feel like I must have done, even though I don’t really remember it and I find the idea embarrassing in quite a number of ways,” he said. “But I couldn’t concretely and absolutely rule that out.”

The documents also mentioned an incident where Brand’s radio show co-host Matt Morgan joked on air that the actor had just exposed himself to a woman at the recording studio 25 minutes ago.

Elsewhere, Brand declared that being crowned The Sun’s “Shagger of the Year” thrice in a row was “a very proud accolade” for him.

Brand blamed “celebrated male behavior” for his actions but maintained he never acted without consent

Brand was also asked if he was married to Perry when the alleged incident on the set of Arthur took place; he said that he could not recall the exact timeline of his romantic relationships at the time,

However, he admitted that he was “in a relationship” with a “very high-profile woman,” married or not, and said, “Even when I was married to her, I was sort of drowning in love.”

Brand chalked up his actions to the “lineage of celebrated male behavior that defined famous men” between the 1960s and 2017’s Me Too Movement, but maintained his innocence all along.

“Whilst I publicly celebrated promiscuity and hedonism – and I pray it will one day again – it remains clear that I meant consensual encounters between willing adults, and that it was therefore not even a consideration or concern.”

Brand used a similar defense for his criminal lawsuit as well, in which he was accused of violating a 16-year-old.



























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He also blamed his failed relationships for the “trend of deterioration” in his behavior, up until his current marriage to Laura Gallacher, whom he married in 2017.

She has been a staunch supporter of Brand throughout the court case, and read on their podcast a note he sent from jail that still claimed he was innocent of the crimes he was convicted of.

Multiple of Brand’s ex-partners have accused him of being violent and coercive

Bedtime Stories actor was convicted, a Netflix Russell Brand: Open Secret shed light on his rise to fame and behind-the-camera personality. A week after theactor was convicted, a Netflix documentary titledshed light on his rise to fame and behind-the-camera personality.

It included footage of his earliest gigs, in one of which he offered adult media content to audience members and, in another, said on stage, “I r*ped someone once.”

One of Brand’s ex-girlfriends, Jordan Martin, described him as controlling, coercive, and repeatedly unfaithful during their six-month relationship in 2007.

He once told her she was “dressing like an attention-seeking tart,” and on another occasion, made her brush her teeth till her gums bled because he wanted her to “taste anonymous.”

Martin also said that Brand fantasized about being with “someone famous,” and that's why he married Perry.

Perry herself told Vogue in 2013, a year after their divorce, that Brand showed his colors once he felt threatened by her fame and success.

“At first, when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal, and they’re like, ‘I can’t handle the equalness,’” the Wide Awake singer said.

“He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting.”



























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Jemima Goldsmith, another one of Brand’s exes, accused him of “violence, coercive control, and ab*se” on social media hours after he was sentenced to jail.

“I had to call the police to have him removed from my house in 2014 during a violent incident. I chose not to press charges at the time and not to go public with this, as I was worried about the impact of the press attention on my then teenage children,” Goldsmith wrote.

"There are always signs," one user said