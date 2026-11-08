Russell Brand’s First Night In Prison After His Conviction For Horrific Crimes Is Revealed, As Details Of His ‘Humiliating’ Ordeal Emerge

Russell Brand has reportedly been left “cowering in fear” inside a notorious London prison after inmates prepared a particularly humiliating welcome for the former comedian following his conviction.

The 51-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday (November 5) after a jury at Southwark Crown Court found him guilty of four s*xual offenses involving separate women.

Highlights Russell Brand reportedly endured a humiliating first night at HMP Wandsworth after being convicted on November 5.

Hundreds of inmates allegedly taunted the comedian with vulgar chants, while prison sources described him as “petrified.”

Brand has been kept apart from other prisoners for his safety as he awaits sentencing on November 9.

He was transferred to HMP Wandsworth , where he was reportedly placed under constant observation and kept apart from other inmates for his own safety.

However, his isolation did little to protect him from the reaction of prisoners who learned about his arrival.

“There's a Brand new n***e on the wing!” inmates allegedly began chanting.

Russell Brand was reportedly “petrified” during his first night in prison

Brand's ordeal began on Thursday afternoon after a jury found him guilty of one count of r*pe and three counts of s*xual a*sault following a four-week trial.

He had pleaded not guilty to all seven charges, maintaining that his previous intimate encounters had been consensual.

The jury acquitted him of two other r*pe charges and one count of attempted indecent a*sault.

However, the four guilty verdicts meant Brand would be leaving Southwark Crown Court in police custody.

“You've been convicted of a number of offenses including r*pe,” Mr Justice Joel Bennathan told him.

“The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term.”

Brand 's lawyer, Ian Winter KC, pleaded with the judge to grant his client bail over the weekend as an “act of humanity,” arguing that he should be allowed to return home and say goodbye to his children.

The request was denied.

His wife, Laura Gallacher, who had accompanied him throughout much of the trial, appeared visibly distressed.

Brand told her, “I love you,” before being taken away.

His next destination was HMP Wandsworth, a Victorian-era prison in southwest London notorious for overcrowding and violence.

A source familiar with the prison's procedures told The Sun that Brand appeared overwhelmed by his new circumstances.

“The first night for anyone in a jail is really daunting — and Brand was petrified,” the source claimed.

Brand was subjected to a strip search and given prison-issued clothing

Upon arriving at the prison , Brand reportedly had to surrender his personal clothing before undergoing a strip search and security scan.

The procedure was a dramatic contrast to the lifestyle the former actor had enjoyed during his years in Hollywood, when he appeared in films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall , Get Him to the Greek and Arthur .

“All prisoners have to strip off in reception, which is humiliating and a real wake-up call,” the source explained.

After the search, Brand was escorted to an induction wing and issued a basic collection of supplies.

The so-called first-night pack included a toothbrush, toothpaste and a toilet roll, alongside food provisions consisting of cereal, tea, milk and sugar.

According to The Sun , he also received Polo mints, digestive biscuits and juice sticks.

His wardrobe was replaced with two pairs of grey prison-issue jogging bottoms, T-shirts, sweatshirts and underwear.

Brand was also offered a vape pack.

“He will be in prison-issue clothes and given a first-night pack, which will be a world away from what he is used to,” the insider said.

His first meal was reportedly a microwaved dish described as “inedible.”

As part of the intake process, Brand was questioned about his mental state and religious beliefs. He was offered a Bible, while prison officials arranged for a nurse and wellbeing specialist to assess him.

The checks were intended to establish whether he was at risk of harming himself.

Hundreds of inmates reportedly began taunting Brand with a vulgar chant

The humiliating reception did not end once Brand had been placed in his cell.

By Saturday, November 7, inmates at HMP Wandsworth were reportedly making the comedian the target of a repeated football-style chant.

“There's a Brand new n***e on the wing! A Brand new n***e,” prisoners allegedly sang.

“Brand, you c***, you ain't so f***ing lairy now.”

According to The Mail on Sunday , hundreds of inmates joined in the taunting as word of his arrival spread through the prison.

One source described Brand as increasingly frightened and withdrawn.

“Brand only leaves his cell to collect his food at mealtimes before returning. He is going around like a shadow,” the insider said.

The same source explained that weekends at Wandsworth offered prisoners little opportunity to leave their cells, particularly because of ongoing staff shortages.

Dinner was reportedly served at approximately 4:30 pm, with inmates then locked inside until 8 a.m. the following morning.

“There is no outside exercise in the yard,” the source claimed.

“They have to get their amusement somewhere, so they've made Brand the object, with hundreds of prisoners shouting the chant.”

The taunting has reportedly remained verbal so far.

However, the source clarified that “any celebrity is a high-end target.”

Prison authorities have placed Brand in isolation over concerns for his safety

“Brand has been put in a cell and is being kept away from other inmates because he is in real danger due to his offences, his wealth and who he is,” a prison source explained.

“Some of the officers and inmates will be excited to have a celebrity in there. But a lot of the cons would want to do him some damage.”

Brand reportedly arrived at court without a bag of belongings, suggesting he had not prepared for the possibility of being taken directly into custody.

His access to other prisoners has since been restricted.

Sources also indicated that the comedian could be transferred to another facility specializing in s*x offenders after his sentencing.

For now, he is expected to remain in London.

Brand's new prison has been criticized for its “inhumane” conditions

HMP Wandsworth has a long history of overcrowding and deteriorating conditions.

A 2024 report from the prison's Independent Monitoring Board described living conditions as “inhumane,” warning that its aging infrastructure was struggling to accommodate the number of inmates.

At the time, the facility held approximately 1,457 prisoners despite having certified normal accommodation for only 894.

Two men were routinely forced to share cells originally designed for one person, with inspectors reporting broken furniture, missing windows and unhygienic showers.

Vermin were also able to enter through deteriorating floors, while poor ventilation contributed to persistent mold.

During the 2023–2024 reporting period, inspectors recorded 442 assaults between prisoners and another 518 against staff.

There were also 998 incidents of self-harm involving 302 inmates, alongside ten casualties in custody.

Brand is scheduled to return to Southwark Crown Court on Monday, November 9, to learn how long he will remain behind bars.

British attorney Kally Sahota told Page Six that she expected Brand to receive approximately “eight or nine years.”

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are investigating two additional r*pe allegations against Brand, with one involving a woman who was 16 at the time.

"He better get comfortable." Readers had no sympathy left for Brand