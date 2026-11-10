Over the years, many celebrities have called Russell Brand out for his deplorable behavior toward women, but it wasn’t until 2023 that authorities officially began to investigate the claims.

The probe led to his arrest on November 5, 2026, when he was found guilty on four counts of horrific crimes for forcing himself on multiple women dating back to 1999.

Highlights After actor Russell Brand’s 10.5-year prison sentence, an old video of him and his father, Ron, surfaced, which left netizens concerned.

The clip convinced many that Russell’s “depravity” was largely due to his father’s influence during his childhood.

After Russell’s conviction, Ron blamed the victims and suggested that the jury might have been “corrupt.”

Four days later, the British actor was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison at London’s Southwark Crown Court.

With Brand incarcerated, netizens have unearthed several videos from the past. One of them shows him with his father, Ron, talking about their experience on a vacation that left viewers deeply disturbed.

“You can tell where he gets it from. Revolting pair,” one user commented.



A resurfaced 2002 video showed Ron and Russell Brand revisiting their joint experience with adult workers

RE: Brand, he and his father walked down memory lane, reminiscing about their relationship over the years. In the resurfaced video, taken from the first episode of Russell ’s 2002 comedy show, he and his father walked down memory lane, reminiscing about their relationship over the years.

The two were estranged for long periods after Ron divorced Russell’s mother, Barbara, when he was just six months old, and became an absentee father in his life, making rare visits on the weekends.

However, they reconciled as adults after a holiday together to Asia, Russell said, and divulged explicit details about their experiences with adult workers on the trip when he was just 17.

“Remember that first night? The Mandarin Palace Hotel in Hong Kong. All those women in swimsuits sort of parading about,” Russell said.

“And then one of them came over, and I thought, ‘I can’t wait to tell my mates that one of them came and spoke to me.’ Then she started touching my d**k and kissing me, and I thought, ‘F**king hell, I can’t wait to tell my mates.’”

“And then what I ended up telling my mates was that I had three pros**tutes in the back of a taxi, the clicker-clack of their high heels on that marble hotel lobby floor, and going up to that beautiful room, and you being there with that woman who came back for nothing, didn’t she?” Russell went on.

“The manager of the brothel, the madam, and you had some lovely success with her, and then you had that other one,” he said to his father.

“I then had that lovely young Filipino one, didn’t I? I fell in love with that Filipino woman,” he admitted, adding that his father was also “busy” the entire time with other adult workers.

Russell then said that the next morning, his father asked if he had used protection the night before, and he said he hadn’t. Ron had responded, “You should’ve.”

The two shared a hearty laugh as the clip concluded.

Russell later described the incident in his 2007 memoir, My Booky Wook, revealing that Ron arranged for three working women to join them in their hotel room.

He had relations with more adult workers during the trip, which encompassed visits to Thailand and Singapore. On the flight home, a seemingly proud Ron said to Russell, “I went away with a boy and came back with a man.”

Russell also admitted in his book that his father would let him read adult magazines as a young boy.

“I think I always had a premature awareness of s*xuality, but Ron Brand’s penchant for leaving me to occupy my infant mind with his cache of girlie magazines certainly did nothing to stem the er*tic tide,” he wrote.

Elsewhere, he confessed desperately craving his father’s approval: “Sometimes he would turn the light of his attention on me, and it would be brilliant. He’d tease me and wind me up and be very funny, but he’d get bored really quickly, and then I’d just be there again—all tubby and useless.”

Once, Russell confided in his father about being violated by a tutor when he was seven, and Ron told him to “deal with it” instead of taking any action.

Netizens widely speculated that Ron’s behavior over the years may have strongly influenced Russell throughout his formative years, shaping the “deviant” he became as an adult.

“He is clearly a product of his environment,” one user commented. Another said, “A sick relationship probably is what culminated in today.”

“Groomed from day one,” said a third. A fourth commented, “Sounds like a desperate little boy trying to impress his dad.”

A fifth said, “It's an incredible case study on how a boy becomes a s*xual predator. He's a sc*mbag, but at the same time the whole thing is just sad.”

After Judge Joel Bennathan passed Russell’s sentence on Monday, reporters asked his father to comment on the decision outside the courthouse.

Instead of empathizing with the victims, he claimed that his son was the one who was “chased” and “harassed.”

When the journalists reminded him that the court had found him guilty, Ron fired back, “I don’t care. It’s a system. We don’t believe the justice system.”

He added that it was “possible” the jury was compromised, but he believes his son is “strong” enough to survive the prison conditions.

He also expressed confidence in his daughter-in-law, Laura Gallacher, saying she was equally strong.

Ron’s comments sparked a fresh wave of criticism, with many blasting him for “grooming” and “enabling” Russell.

“Imagine trying to make out that the jury was corrupt but not being ashamed of what his son did or disowning him,” one said. Another wrote, “I conclude that the misogyny and arrogance are a family thing.”

“Unhinged man. Parents can cause us huge damage that we might need to cope with every day of our adult lives,” a third said. A fourth wrote, “His father is a great example of what happens when children have poor male role models.”

"Chip off the old block," one user commented