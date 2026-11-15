Russell Brand's Ex Makes Bombshell Claim About Why He Really Married Katy Perry In New Netflix Documentary

Russell Brand’s former girlfriend, Jordan Martin , has made revealing claims about the comedian’s past, including what he allegedly wanted from his relationships long before he met Katy Perry.

Her comments appeared in a new Netflix documentary and have brought fresh attention to the former couple’s short-lived marriage

The claims have emerged just days after Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for r*pe and se*ual a**ault.

Highlights Russell Brand’s former girlfriend Jordan Martin claimed that he always wanted to marry a famous woman.

Martin recalled allegedly hurtful comments Brand made during their 2007 relationship.

Her claims have renewed attention on Brand’s short-lived marriage to Katy Perry, who previously described their relationship as controlling and painful.

Russell Brand's ex Jordan Martin claims he always wanted to marry a famous woman

In the Netflix documentary Russell Brand: Open Secret, Jordan Martin alleged that Brand had long wanted to marry a famous woman.

Martin dated the comedian in 2007, before he became romantically involved with Perry.

“He’s doing exactly what he always wanted to do and be married to someone famous, which he always said he would be,” Martin alleged in the documentary.

Her comments referred to Brand's marriage to Perry, who was already a successful pop star when they began dating.

The pair first met in 2008 while filming the movie Get Him to the Greek .

They married in India in October 2010, but their relationship ended the following year. Their divorce was finalized in 2012.

Jordan Martin recalls Brand's alleged comments during their relationship

Martin also spoke about a 2007 trip to Hawaii during their relationship. Brand was filming the romantic comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall when he allegedly asked her to join him.

She claimed that Brand told her “he wanted someone there to stop him from ‘trying it on’ with people on set.”

Martin also alleged that Brand made comments about her appearance during the trip.

“He said to me I should be dating somebody more famous than you,” she recalled.

She further claimed that Brand criticized the way she dressed, allegedly telling her she was “dressing like an attention-seeking tart.” Martin also said he “didn’t feel comfortable” with her sunbathing

These are Martin's allegations about their relationship, as presented in the documentary.

The film also features accounts from anonymous people in the entertainment industry, Brand's former roommates, and journalists.

Martin’s comments also brought attention to Katy Perry’s comments about her marriage after the couple separated

In a 2013 interview with Vogue , the singer described their relationship as painful and said Brand had struggled with her position as the boss during her tours.

“He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour,” Perry said.

She described their dynamic as “really hurtful,” adding, “It was very controlling , which was upsetting.”

Perry also reflected on how Brand had initially appeared to want an equal partner , but allegedly struggled once he was in a relationship with someone who had her own success and independence.

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness,” the singer said.

The former couple's relationship had lasted only around 14 months before it ended. Brand reportedly texted Perry on December 31, 2011, telling her he was divorcing her.

In the interview, Perry said she hadn't heard from him since that message.

“Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me on December 31, 2011,” she said.

Perry also admitted that she initially felt responsible for the breakdown of her marriage . However, she later said she discovered something that changed how she viewed the relationship.

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day,” she told Vogue.

She added that she eventually stopped blaming herself for what happened.

“I let go, and I was like: ‘This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me.’ So I have moved on from that,” Perry said.

The singer did not reveal what she meant by the “real truth” and said she was keeping the details private

Katy Perry’s relationship with Brand was reportedly kept out of his trial

Brand also briefly mentioned Perry during his four-week ra*e and s*xual a**ault trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. According to reports, he told the jury that his relationship with the singer helped him achieve “staggering fame.”

Perry was reportedly not asked to provide a witness statement during the police investigation into the allegations against Brand, and details of their marriage were ultimately kept out of the prosecution's opening statements.

According to The Telegraph , prosecutors had initially planned to mention Brand's marriage to Perry. However, his legal team reportedly argued that details of the relationship were irrelevant to the allegations being heard in court.

Lead prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC reportedly addressed the matter in pre-trial submissions, saying, “The prosecution recognizes that matters post 2009 involving his relationship with Katy Perry may be sensitive, as may his previous faiths, and we are content to remove these from the opening.”

Reports also said that references to Brand's religious practices and his previous struggles with alc*hol and dr*gs were barred from being mentioned during the trial.

Martin's claims in the Netflix documentary have emerged as Brand faces a major change in his life following his conviction

On November 9, the comedian was found guilty of one count of r*pe and three counts of s**ual a**ault after a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

He was acquitted of two additional r*pe charges and one charge of attempted indecent a**ault. Brand pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied the allegations.

He was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on November 9 and is currently being held at HMP Wandsworth in South London.

Reports of his first days behind bars describe a difficult adjustment. A prison source told the Daily Mail that Brand appeared frightened on arrival and struggled to accept the conditions in his cell.

“When he arrived, he came floating in almost as though he was the Messiah,” the source claimed.

The source added, “There was this air of superiority about him – but you could tell immediately that it was an act.”

According to the same account, Brand looked pale and appeared close to being sick. The source also claimed that he looked “absolutely horrified ” when he was taken to his cell.

Prison staff reportedly warned him that his behavior would not help him inside. A woman who visited her son at Wandsworth claimed that staff had told Brand, “arrogance doesn’t work around here.”

His appearance has also reportedly attracted attention from other inmates. One prisoner allegedly shouted, “You’re not a superstar in here, Brand . You’re just another nonce.”

Brand has reportedly been kept away from the general prison population for his own safety. After initially being placed in a separation unit, he was moved to C-wing, which houses vulnerable prisoners

There have also been reports that he is barely eating and has asked for vegetarian meals.

A prison source said the facility could usually accommodate the request, but added, “That’s something the prison can normally accommodate, but he’s going to have to get used to eating whatever vegetarian meals are on the menu – there certainly won’t be anyone preparing special meals for him.”

Brand has also reportedly spoken to a prison chaplain and asked about joining a Bible study group.

Former inmates have described the boredom and loneliness that can make prison life difficult. One former prisoner told the Daily Mail, “Russell Brand will absolutely hate it.”

The former inmate explained: “It’s the solid boredom more than anything. And the other prisoners won’t give a da*n that he was famous.”

"He still went to prison after switching to Jesus," wrote one netizen