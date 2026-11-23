A Russell Brand accuser has revealed the unsettling nicknames the comedian allegedly used for her when she was just 16, leaving Good Morning Britain presenters Susanna Reid and Ed Balls visibly stunned .

Mia Latter , now 37, appeared on the ITV breakfast show on Monday, November 23, to discuss her alleged three-month relationship with Brand, who was 30 at the time.

Highlights Mia Latter revealed that Russell Brand allegedly used certain nicknames for her when she was 16 and he was 30.

Mia claimed her age was the main reason Brand continued pursuing her as she shared details of their three-month relationship.

After waiving her anonymity, Latter is campaigning for stricter age-of-consent laws in the UK to protect teenagers from major power imbalances.

The revelation comes shortly after Russell was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on November 9.

Mia Latter recently revealed the nicknames Russell Brand allegedly gave her when she was just 16

Trigger warning: This article discusses sensitive topics that may be distressing to some readers.

Russell Brand was convicted of one count of r**e and three counts of s**ual a**ault following a trial at Southwark Crown Court involving four women.

The offenses reportedly took place between 2004 and 2009.

The comedian had pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied the allegations.

On November 9, the 51-year-old was sentenced, with the sentence including nine years for r**e, with an additional 18 months for the three a**ault convictions, which run concurrently with one another but consecutively to the r**e sentence.

He is expected to serve two-thirds of his sentence before becoming eligible for release on license and will remain on the s*x offenders’ register indefinitely.

One of his victims, Mia Latter, previously spoke about the alleged relationship under the pseudonym “Alice” in a joint investigation by The Times , The Sunday Times , and Channel 4’s Dispatches in September 2023.

She waived her legal right to lifelong anonymity in November 2026, revealing her identity and sharing further details about her experience.

During her Good Morning Britain appearance, she explained that Brand showed “no hesitation” even after learning she was 16.

According to Mia, her young age was what kept the 51-year-old comedian “interested” in pursuing her

Host Susanna Reid brought up the nickname he gave Mia during the interview, telling her, “The thing is, he referred to you as 'the child,' didn't he? He treated you and called you a doll... your age seems to have been a factor in the relationship.”

Reflecting on the three-month relationship, Latter acknowledged that she had not been an easy person for Brand to date.

“I wasn't an easy person for him to be in a relationship with, and as we've become aware, he was in many different relationships with many different women ,” she said.

“Had I not been 16 and that been my first relationship, I think I would’ve been discarded quite quickly because there were all these obstacles in the way.”

Mia continued, “I had school, I was grounded, and my phone was taken away from me, and the thing that kept him coming back, kept him pursuing me, and kept him interested was my age.”

“I think that was the only thing he was interested in. I don't actually think he knew who I was or cared about me as a person.”

The now-37-year-old waived her lifelong right to anonymity to advocate for changes to UK consent laws

Latter has also spoken about the alleged s**ual a**se she experienced during the relationship.

She alleges that Russell orally r**ed her towards the end of their time together, an allegation he has denied.

Mia decided to reveal her identity to campaign for changes to the UK's age-of-consent laws and help prevent similar experiences .

She is advocating for a staggered age of consent that would make intimate relationships between adults over a certain age and 16- and 17-year-olds illegal, while protecting relationships between teenagers and people close to their own age.

Explaining her proposal to the Good Morning Britain presenters, Latter said, “It's for the lawmakers to work out the exact intricacies and the age gaps, but I think if you're between 16 and 19, we don't want to police those relationships… and it's right that you should have healthy relationships where there's not a giant power imbalance.

“Once there's someone over the age of 21, and they're interested in relationships with children, parents, social workers, foster parents and teachers, they should be able to step in and say, 'Listen, we have some concerns .'”

Her campaign has also attracted political attention.

Russell was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for one count of r*pe and three counts of s**ual a**ault

The UK government has said the proposal deserves proper consideration, although changing the age of consent would be a significant legal step.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said in an interview addressing Mia’s campaign , “Young women have a right to feel safe at work, to come in and do their job, and not be at the mercy of powerful men a**sing their position and their authority.”

“What we’ll definitely do is think about whatever we can do to help people at the wrong end of these a**ses of power.”

Previously, as Bored Panda reported, Brand has denied Latter’s allegations and maintained his innocence.

Mia, meanwhile, described his declaration of innocence in an interview with Sky News as an “insult to his victims” and “an insult to the justice system.”

“I have zero remorse for these predators,” wrote one social media user