Rosanna Arquette

August 10, 1959

New York City, US

67 Years Old

Leo

Who Is Rosanna Arquette?



Rosanna Lisa Arquette emerged as a distinctive presence during a vibrant era of independent American cinema. Known for her captivating performances and unconventional roles, she quickly carved a niche, bringing a unique blend of vulnerability and strength to each character.





Her breakout moment arrived with the 1985 film *Desperately Seeking Susan*, where her dynamic portrayal garnered critical acclaim and a BAFTA Award. This performance solidified her reputation as a compelling and versatile actress, drawing widespread public attention.

Early Life and Education



A bohemian atmosphere defined the early life of Rosanna Arquette, born into a show business family in New York City. Her parents, actor Lewis Arquette and poet/activist Brenda Olivia Nowak, fostered an artistic household that included her four siblings, all of whom became actors.





Arquette did not thrive in traditional schooling, and by age eleven, her family had moved to a commune in Virginia. She later hitchhiked to San Francisco as a teenager, eventually making her professional theater debut in Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships



A long-term arc of high-profile romances and marriages has marked Rosanna Arquette's personal life. She was previously married to Anthony Greco, James Newton Howard, and John Sidel, with whom she had her daughter.





Her fourth marriage was to investment banker Todd Morgan in 2013, though he filed for divorce in January 2022. Arquette has one daughter, Zoë Bleu, from her marriage to John Sidel.

Career Highlights



Rosanna Arquette's breakthrough performance in the 1985 film *Desperately Seeking Susan* earned her a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. This role, opposite Madonna, brought her international recognition and cemented her unique screen persona.





Beyond acting, Arquette expanded her career into directing and producing, notably with the 2002 documentary *Searching for Debra Winger*. She also received an Emmy Award nomination for her compelling work in the 1982 television film *The Executioner's Song*.

Signature Quote



“I think the most important thing for an artist is to not worry about what anybody else thinks. You just have to do what comes from your heart and your being and put it out there—that's true in any of the arts.”