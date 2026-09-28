Rosalía

September 25, 1992

Sant Cugat Del Vallès, Spain

34 Years Old

Libra

Who Is Rosalía?



Rosalía Vila Tobella is a Spanish singer who blends traditional flamenco with contemporary pop. She crafts a distinct sound that combines Spanish folklore with electronic beats. Her dramatic choreography has quickly redefined the modern Spanish-language music scene.





She earned international fame with her sophomore album, El Mal Querer, which combined classic storytelling with contemporary electronic production. This conceptual masterpiece swept major awards, and she is known for her signature long nails.

Early Life and Education



Family lunches in Sant Esteve Sesrovires first showcased Rosalía Vila Tobella’s musical gifts. At just seven years old, her father encouraged her to sing, moving her relatives to tears and solidifying her lifelong passion for the performing arts.





She later attended the Catalonia College of Music to study flamenco. The intensive program accepted only one student per year, allowing her to refine her vocal technique while performing at local venues to support herself.

Notable Relationships



The singer is currently linked to French fashion model Loli Bahía. Before this relationship, she dated actor Jeremy Allen White and was engaged to Puerto Rican music star Rauw Alejandro.





She has no children and remains focused on her extensive global touring schedules. Her highly publicized appearances alongside Bahía continue to draw immense, ongoing attention from international fashion and music media.

Career Highlights



The artist dominates global charts by mixing experimental pop with traditional rhythms. Her landmark album Motomami secured a Grammy Award and topped charts worldwide, racking up billions of streams.





Launching her own production company, Motomami SL, she expanded her business footprint. The successful venture manages her career, brand partnerships, and real estate investments while ensuring her artistic independence.





To date, the singer has collected two Grammy Awards and 12 Latin Grammy Awards. These historic achievements solidify her legacy as a leading force in modern music, inspiring a new generation of bilingual artists.

Signature Quote



“I do not pressure myself. I think of freedom. That’s what guides me.”