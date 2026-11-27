Between sketchy leases, greedy landlords and sky-high rent, it's not always easy to find a place to call home. And that's not even mentioning roommates. Sharing a place might save you money, but it also means sharing the kitchen, the couch and every bad mood in between. That's not to say it's always bad, though. Living with a roommate can work well when everyone respects each other's space.

Sometimes, however, all it takes is one change to make someone feel like an outsider in their own home. Just ask this subletter. About a year into living with his roommate, the roommate's girlfriend moved in, and with her came a list of very unusual ground rules. They were hard enough to follow at first, but once everyone started working from home, things got a whole lot trickier. So when an escape finally came along, he decided to take it, though he couldn't help wondering if that made him the bad guy.

Every shared home has its house rules, but some are stranger than others

One subletter found himself following a very unusual set after his roommate's girlfriend moved in

Setting boundaries is normal, but these only went one way

When I first read this post, it took me until the third paragraph to do a double take. That's where the poster mentioned the " ground rules ," which on their own wouldn't be unusual, since most shared homes have some. What had me rereading the sentence was who they were for. They were made solely for the poster to follow, even though he was a paying housemate who'd been living there for quite some time before his roommate's girlfriend moved in.

"She obviously wasn't thrilled about having another roommate ," the poster wrote. Never mind that she was the one moving into his home, and he'd agreed to it.

That's not usually how house rules are supposed to work. In a piece for Architectural Digest about how a roommate's relationship can affect the rest of the household, writer Jenn Morson advises treating these talks as "starting a dialogue—not issuing a list of demands." Here, the poster may have agreed to the rules , but they were his roommate's terms, and he was the only one expected to adjust.

Writing for Metro about moving a partner into a shared house, Rebecca Reid warns that couples who automatically side with each other on house issues end up disrupting the whole household. Once a partner moves in, she notes, they're everyone's housemate, not just their other half's. That's a far cry from the setup the poster described. He wasn't allowed to strike up a conversation with her unless his roommate was home, and he was expected to steer clear of shared spaces while she was using them, waiting for her to leave the kitchen before grabbing food. Instead of gaining a housemate, he'd been asked to live around one.

For a while, that was fine. "Like yes it's strange but I figured it's his place so whatever. I'm not trying to befriend her either," the poster wrote. But he soon realized that avoiding someone is one thing when everyone's out during the day. It's another when you're all home "24/7." Offering her a spare coconut water earned him a lecture about how "weird" that was. Laughing at Game of Thrones from behind the couch got him accused of "creeping" on her.

To be fair, that GoT moment may have felt very different from her side. The poster believes she was the victim of a home robbery a few years ago, and that kind of experience can stay with a person. There's no question that she deserved to feel comfortable and safe.

But so did the poster. He was paying to live there too, and months of tiptoeing around his own kitchen, watching what he said and being told off for small, friendly gestures would wear anyone down. When one person's comfort depends on another person making themselves as small as possible, something has to give.

As Morson points out, a home that no longer feels like yours isn't a healthy place to live, and psychologist Dr. Alisa Ruby Bash adds that "when we don't honor our feelings, we're hurting ourselves on a deeper level."

In this case, what gave was the poster's spot in the apartment.

Leaving earlier than he'd promised did put his roommate in a tough financial position, and he knew it. Officially speaking, he was on a month-to-month sublet and could leave with notice. Unofficially, though, he'd given his word he'd stay until the end of the year, and that still counts for something. But promises are made under certain conditions, and his had changed dramatically.

After all, doesn't everyone deserve a place where they don't have to say sorry for walking into the kitchen?

In the comments, the poster shared a few more details about the strange living situation

Commenters agreed the poster wasn't the jerk and that the rules he'd been living under were ridiculous