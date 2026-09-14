Ron DeSantis

September 14, 1978

Jacksonville, Florida, US

48 Years Old

Virgo

Who Is Ron DeSantis?



Ronald Dion DeSantis is an American politician and former naval officer known for his conservative governance in Florida. He also served as an attorney before entering public service.





He first gained widespread attention when elected Governor of Florida in 2018, securing a decisive reelection win in 2022 that cemented his position as a prominent national figure. His assertive approach to policy has consistently made headlines.

Early Life and Education



Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Ronald Dion DeSantis spent much of his childhood in Dunedin. His parents, Karen and Ronald Daniel DeSantis, fostered his early interest in baseball, a sport he excelled in during his youth.





He attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and Dunedin High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University. DeSantis later graduated with a Juris Doctor from Harvard University, where he also earned a commission as a U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General officer.

Notable Relationships



Ronald Dion DeSantis has been married to Casey Black DeSantis since 2009, with whom he shares three children. Casey DeSantis, a former Emmy Award-winning television host, has been an active figure in his political career.





The couple are proud parents to their daughters, Madison and Mamie, and their son, Mason. The family frequently appears together at public events throughout Florida.

Career Highlights



Ronald Dion DeSantis's political career began with his service as a U.S. Representative for Florida’s 6th congressional district from 2013 to 2018. His significant victory in the 2018 gubernatorial election led to his inauguration as the 46th Governor of Florida in 2019, a role in which he achieved a landslide reelection in 2022.





Beyond his political roles, DeSantis deployed to Iraq as a legal advisor to a U.S. Navy SEAL Commander during his active duty. He later authored the book, "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival," which became a New York Times bestseller.





His military service earned him several decorations, including the Bronze Star Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.

Signature Quote



“Truth is not subject to a popular vote, and it doesn't follow popular fads. North is still north. Right is still right, even when you have to stand all by yourself.”