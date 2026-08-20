Robert Plant

August 20, 1948

West Bromwich, Staffordshire, England

78 Years Old

Leo

Who Is Robert Plant?



Robert Anthony Plant is a British singer-songwriter, celebrated for his commanding vocal range and dynamic stage presence. He rose to international fame as the lead vocalist and lyricist for the legendary rock band Led Zeppelin.





His breakout moment arrived in 1968 when he joined Led Zeppelin, and the band quickly achieved immense global success with albums like Led Zeppelin I and Led Zeppelin II, redefining hard rock music.

Early Life and Education



Born in West Bromwich, Staffordshire, England, Robert Plant developed an early, fervent passion for blues and rock music. His civil engineer father, Robert C. Plant, and mother, Annie Celia Plant, raised him in the West Midlands where he idolized artists like Elvis Presley.





Plant attended King Edward VI Grammar School for Boys, leaving in his mid-teens to pursue music. He briefly trained as a chartered accountant before fully immersing himself in the burgeoning local blues scene, performing with various bands.

Notable Relationships



Robert Plant married Maureen Wilson on November 9, 1968, and they had three children: Carmen Jane, Karac Pendragon, and Logan Romero. Their marriage ended in divorce in August 1983.





Following his divorce, Plant had a fourth son, Jesse Lee, in 1991 with Shirley Wilson, who is Maureen's sister. He is currently in a relationship, though the partner's name is not publicly detailed.

Career Highlights



Robert Plant's career is defined by his influential tenure as the lead singer and lyricist of Led Zeppelin from 1968 to 1980, shaping hard rock with albums like Led Zeppelin IV and Physical Graffiti. The band sold over 200 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful rock acts of their era.





After Led Zeppelin's disbandment, Plant launched a successful solo career, earning an Album of the Year Grammy Award for his 2007 collaboration, Raising Sand, with Alison Krauss. He has continued to explore diverse musical genres, releasing acclaimed work with various bands.





His lasting impact is recognized through inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Led Zeppelin, numerous awards, and consistent rankings as one of rock's greatest vocalists.

Signature Quote



“I just want to do something I believe in.”