Robert Pattinson stepped into the shoes of one of cinema’s most iconic secret agents on Monday, November 16, but instead of celebrating his casting, his first promotional image sparked an unexpected online discussion .

The actor who was confirmed as the next James Bond was unveiled holding a firearm in a characteristically serious pose, leading viewers to scrutinize some rather unusual details in the visual.

Highlights Robert Pattinson’s first James Bond photo sparked debate over his choice of firearm.

Fans also questioned an apparent two-thumb anomaly in the promotional image.

His casting as 007 further raised questions about his future as Batman.

From an apparent issue with his hand to questions about his choice of weapon, the snap soon became a talking point for many.

“Has Amazon MGM screwed up with AI ? Or is there another explanation?” one person asked.

Robert Pattinson’s first look as James Bond sparked backlash as fans fixated on unusual details

One of the biggest conversations surrounding Pattinson’s debut was the firearm he was holding.

The actor appeared ready to embrace the action-packed responsibilities of 007, but longtime followers of the franchise were quick to notice that his weapon looked considerably different from the one traditionally associated with the character.

According to online speculation, Pattinson appears to be holding either a Walther PDP Compact or an F-Series pistol.

The firearm also seems to feature a red dot sight (RDS), along with a suppressor and a tactical flashlight.

An RDS, for those unfamiliar with the term, is an electronic optical sight that projects a small illuminated dot, usually red or green, onto a lens.

Rather than requiring someone to align traditional iron sights, the device allows the shooter to acquire a target using the projected marker.

For some Bond enthusiasts, however, the issue was not necessarily the weapon's functionality but what it represented.

For decades, the character has been associated with the Walther PPK, a pistol whose relatively sleek frame and design suited the secret agent's polished appearance and preference for concealed equipment.

Reacting to the departure from the same, one netizen wrote, “Jesus, what a fumble.”

“It doesn’t do it for me unfortunately,” another added.

The actor’s two thumbs in the photograph also left fans unimpressed

The James Bond promotional image showed Pattinson holding the firearm while partially immersed in shadow, leaving only one of his arms clearly visible.

That single arm, however, appeared to feature two thumbs.

Viewers naturally wondered whether the production team had overlooked an editing mistake before releasing the picture.

Illusionist Uri Geller was among the most notable figures to join the discussion, writing, “Breaking News! Look what I’ve just detected! Can someone explain what on earth is going on with James Bond’s thumb?”

“Has Amazon MGM screwed up with AI or is there another explanation? Even Q might struggle to explain this one! What do you think?” he added.

The post quickly attracted commenters, with one person joking, “I’ll give Pattinson a chance as Bond, but only because he had two thumbs on one hand… That’s pretty spectacular.”

“Is the new Bond film going to be called ‘two thumbs’?” another asked.

The apparent anatomical anomaly, however, had a much simpler explanation.

Fans defended Robert Pattinson’s grip, explaining the thumb-forward technique

Rather than an editing mishap, the actor was holding the firearm with both hands, using a recognized technique that can create the illusion of two thumbs appearing on the same side of the weapon.

According to one X user, Pattinson was employing the “thumb forward” grip that is used by real-world marksmen.

According to the American Shooting Journal , this approach gained popularity among competitors before becoming more widely adopted by firearms instructors because of its practical advantages.

“The grip grew popular because it provided excellent recoil management,” the publication explained.

It also pointed out that executing the technique involves more than simply extending both thumbs forward, as the position of the supporting wrist plays an important role in maintaining control.

Meanwhile, beyond the discussions surrounding his firearm and seemingly extra thumb, Pattinson’s commitment to the Bond franchise has also raised questions about his future as another iconic fictional character.

Robert Pattinson’s James Bond casting could put his future as Batman in jeopardy

Pattinson first appeared as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman , which premiered in March 2022.

The film earned $772 million worldwide and received considerable critical acclaim , making the prospect of a follow-up and potential trilogy an exciting one for fans.

However, bringing the second installment to the screen has proven difficult.

The Batman: Part II was originally scheduled for October 2025 before being pushed to October 2026 and subsequently to October 2027.

Its release date has now moved to February 18, 2028, creating a gap of nearly six years between the first movie and its sequel.

According to TheWrap, citing a source familiar with Pattinson’s agreement with DC, the prolonged production delays may have allowed the actor to move beyond his contractual commitment to appear in a third and final Batman film.

The publication reportedly contacted Skydance, DC’s parent corporation, for clarification but did not receive a response.

"Literally just a standard grip." Netizens defended the new James Bond poster online