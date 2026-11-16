It turns out Robert Pattinson isn't beating the playful social media allegation of “taking every other actor’s role” anytime soon.

After months of searching, Amazon MGM Studios has selected the 40-year-old actor to play James Bond , making him the first recast of the character in 21 years.

Daniel Craig, who was announced as 007 in 2005, went on to play the iconic MI6 agent in five movies, finally hanging up his tuxedo after 2021’s No Time to Die .

The same year, a teenage Pattinson starred in his breakout role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire , which paved the way for his Twilight era.

In the two decades since, several A-listers’ names have been tossed into the mix as potential replacements for Craig, including Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

In 2025, after Amazon acquired rights to the franchise from previous owners—the Broccoli family—they roped in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve ( Dune , Arrival ) to direct the next James Bond film.

The change of hands delayed the casting process for the leading man, as fans held their breath in anticipation.

In mid-2026, reports surfaced that Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman were auditioning actors in their 30s and 40s for the role.

Insiders claimed that Pattinson, along with Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor, and Nicholas Hoult, made the shortlist and were to be screen-tested in late October.

The finalists were judged based on stunts, camera presence, and dialogue delivery, and at the end, the decision-makers were sold on Pattinson.

“The legacy of this character is in great hands with Robert Pattinson. His fearlessness as an actor, his self-deprecating wit, and his ability to continually reinvent himself make him the perfect Bond for our times,” Pascal and Heyman said in a joint statement.

In his own statement to the media, Pattinson wrote, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime.”

“I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya [Lapointe] and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

In 2026, Pattinson was seen in The Drama alongside Zendaya and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey , both films sparking Oscar buzz, and will appear in Villeneuve’s Dune III in December.

He debuted as Bruce Wayne in 2022’s The Batman and will reprise the role of Gotham’s caped crusader in the upcoming sequel next year.

Back in 2010, when he was still playing Edward Cullen, Pattinson starred in the coming-of-age romantic tragedy Remember Me alongside ex-007 Pierce Brosnan.

Pattinson was asked at the film’s premiere if he would consider taking on the role of James Bond in the future.

“Oh, I don’t know. That’s quite big shoes to fill,” he answered, adding that if he got cast at the time, it would be a “pretty bad” and “embarrassing” portrayal.

However, Brosnan, who played Pattinson’s father in the movie, had nothing but praise for him.

“I have watched this young lad really acquit himself very gracefully. He’s doing all right with the pressure. He knows what to do and how to do it,” Brosnan told Irish Central .

Brosnan also felt that Pattinson’s sudden rise to stardom, thanks to the Harry Potter and Twilight franchises, reminded him of his own.

“Being in certain films can change you. It’s just like going into Bond. You know that you’re going to be branded for life,” he said.

“It’s a small club of men who have played the role, and you know what you have to do to redefine yourself, stay alive as an actor, and find the roles. To live an actor’s life, you’ve got to be tough as old boots.”

Craig has not yet commented on Pattinson succeeding him as Bond.

When asked who he would pick to pass the torch to back in November 2024, Craig famously and nonchalantly said, “I don't care.”

The official James Bond Instagram account revealed the news with plenty of “cloak and dagger,” but not everyone was happy with the choice.

“We will go from the best to worst James Bond ever,” one user said. Another wrote, “You guys really dropped the ball on this one. He does not portray James Bond vibes whatsoever.”

“Robert Pattinson gives off very emo ‘I was bullied in high school’ vibes. No way he’s a fit for James Bond,” said a third.

But most were thrilled with the decision, and many lauded Pattinson for continuing his “generational run” on his filmography.

“Finally, an actor who feels like Ian Fleming’s James Bond,” one commented. A second joked, “Robert Pattinson will take our jobs before AI ever could.”

A few joked that Pattinson was “trying hard to make people forget he was ever in Twilight .”

The British Royal Family, which has long supported the franchise by visiting sets and attending premieres, approved of the casting, saying, “Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr. Bond.”

Online pop culture communities naturally had much to say about Pattinson’s casting, and the discourse flooded the internet with hilarious jokes and memes.