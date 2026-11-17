The search for James Bond 's next leading lady has taken an interesting turn.

After Robert Pattinson 's controversial casting as the world's most famous secret agent, there’s a new list circulating online with names of actresses who could bring the danger and glamor the franchise is known for.

And judging by some of the names on the list, the pick for the next Bond girl could be just as divisive as Bond himself.

Highlights Variety has unveiled its wish list of actresses who could star alongside Robert Pattinson in the next James Bond movie

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars made it to the list.

One actress could make franchise history, while another already hinted that she would rather play Bond’s enemy.

Hollywood's biggest names are being floated as potential Bond girls

Amazon MGM Studios officially unveiled Robert Pattinson as the seventh James Bond after a closely watched casting process.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” the actor said after the big announcement.

Since the announcement, fans have been sharing their own ideas about who deserves to stand alongside the new Bond.

As fans raise questions about who would be the right fit, Variety shared its list of “potential Bond girls” they would like to see next to Pattinson.

The publication’s picks included some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Zendaya. And fans believe each of them would bring their own flavor to the franchise.

For now, the list is purely speculative, but it has given audiences plenty to dissect and argue about.

Fans are divided over Zendaya potentially sharing the screen with Pattinson yet again

Zendaya has had plenty of experience sharing the screen with Pattinson .

The two played an engaged couple in The Drama before their names appeared in the cast of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey .

They also starred in Dune: Part Three, releasing next month and directed by Denis Villeneuve, who is also set to direct the upcoming Bond movie.

“I kind of did think you [had] something to do with it!” Pattinson told Zendaya during an interview about him gaining entry into the Dune -iverse.

And since Zendaya already has a relationship with director Villeneuve, some believe she would be a great pick.

But fans had mixed reactions to her name being suggested.

“It would be funny if Zendaya is the next Bond girl. I mean they were together in three movies already in 2026,” one commented online.

Another groaned, saying: “They'll just go with Zendaya, like every other movie today.”

One critic said “Zendaya isn't there yet” and claimed, “Florence would be a great villain. Lupita is a good shout. Please, not Margot Robbie. Margaret Qualley would be good.”

Margaret Qualley has emerged as a fan favorite after her dazzling Oscars performance

Indeed, Margaret Qualley received several votes online.

Viewers got a glimpse of what she might look like in the world of 007 when she appeared in a tribute to the franchise at the 2025 Academy Awards.

She was seen dancing across the stage in a striking red dress while surrounded by tuxedo-clad men.

“Margaret would be a great Bond girl!” said one fan, while another wrote, “I vote Margaret 100%. She’s stunning.”

Sydney Sweeney's connection to Jeff Bezos raised an interesting possibility

Another name on the list is Sydney Sweeney, whose glamorous image and athletic abilities could make her a natural fit for the franchise.

The Euphoria actress underwent months of intense training and gained 30 pounds to portray boxer Christy Martin in Christy , proving she isn't afraid to get physical for a role.

Variety also pointed to her connection with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose company owns the Bond franchise. Sweeney attended the billionaire's wedding in 2025, and Bezos reportedly invested in her lingerie brand, potentially making her an easy pick for the studio.

Even Trina Parks, who made history as the first African American actress to play a Bond Girl, vouched for Sweeney and said she would be “wonderful.”

“I feel for modern cinema and film-making and the future of Bond, audiences want to see a woman opposite Bond who is independent and has ownership of her s**uality,” Parks, who starred opposite Sean Connery in the James Bond franchise, told the Telegraph earlier this month

“Sydney has those qualities.”

Fans believe Lupita Nyong'o could bring something that could entirely redefine the franchise

Lupita Nyong’o is another name on Variety 's wish list, and the Oscar-winning actress already has some experience in the world of espionage.

The 12 Years a Slave star appeared alongside Pattinson in The Odyssey and portrayed Nakia, a skilled Wakandan undercover operative, in Black Panther .

“Lupita can make a great spy,” a viewer commented.

“An antagonist role with a secret agenda! She can play a fighter and menace and is well suited for the role.”

Another said, “Lupita Nyong'o radiates Bond girl energy.”

She would “redefine what it means to be a Bond girl,” said one.

Margot Robbie and Anya Taylor-Joy were also part of the conversation, with one of them being Theo James’ pick

Margot Robbie also made the cut, with Variety suggesting that her experience playing seductive con artists and unpredictable characters could translate well into the Bond universe.

“If it's not Margot, they will lose a significant amount of money,” one commented online.

Another contender is Anya Taylor-Joy, who already has some experience with high-octane action sequences.

The Queen's Gambit star underwent stunt training to portray Furiosa in the Mad Max prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and also shares the screen with Pattinson in Dune: Part Three .

Theo James, who was also in the mix of actors speculated to play the next Bond, named Taylor-Joy as his pick for the Bond girl.

“I actually remember watching The Queen’s Gambit and thinking she would be a great Bond, Jane Bond,” he recently told Extra .

Hunter Schafer's casting could mark a historic first for the James Bond franchise

Hunter Schafer is another particularly noteworthy inclusion, as her casting would mark a historic first for the franchise.

The Euphoria actress could become the first openly transgender Bond girl, something Variety believed would bring a fresh dimension to the long-running spy series.

However, she wouldn't be the first transgender woman to appear in the franchise. Model Caroline Cossey, also known as Tula, had a brief, uncredited appearance in the 1981 film For Your Eyes Only , before being publicly outed by a British tabloid.

“If they do Robert Pattinson x Hunter Schafer this would be the first James Bond movie I would watch,” one commented online.

Florence Pugh made a cheeky pitch to director Denis Villeneuve

Florence Pugh also made the list, with Variety suggesting that her experience playing a fierce Marvel assassin could make her a formidable match for Bond.

But the actress seems to be campaigning hard to play a villain in the franchise.

On Monday, Pugh revealed that she texted director Villeneuve right after it was announced that Pattinson was playing the leading man.

“I sent Denis a message this morning. I said congratulations on finding your Bond, nice catch,” she said at Elle 's Women In Hollywood Celebration event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“Any villains the size of a 5ft 4 female? I’m just reminding you, just in case,” she added.

Fans agreed, saying: “Florence would be a great Bond villain.”

“Florence Pugh as a Bond villain opposite Robert Pattinson? Sign me up immediately. Denis Villeneuve needs to make this happen,” said another.

"We don't need another thing with Zendaya," a reader wrote