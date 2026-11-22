Robert Pattinson's casting as the new James Bond has finally ended months of speculation, but fans have already moved on to another big question: who will play the woman opposite him?

Several Hollywood stars have been linked to the role, including Zendaya , Sydney Sweeney, and Florence Pugh.

There is even speculation that Pattinson's real-life partner, Suki Waterhouse , could join him in the film.

Highlights Robert Pattinson’s casting as the next James Bond has sparked speculation about who will play the woman opposite him.

His real-life partner Suki Waterhouse has also expressed interest in becoming a Bond girl.

Commentators believe the next Bond film should move beyond the traditional idea of a Bond girl.

However, one possible casting choice could make history for the long-running franchise.

With so many names being discussed, fans are already debating who would make the perfect match for the new 007.

As one film critic put it, the next Bond woman should be “someone distinctive, s*xy, complicated.”

Robert Pattinson’s casting as the next James Bond has started a new guessing game

After months of rumors about who would replace Daniel Craig, the next actor to play James Bond was officially announced.

Known for Twilight and The Batman , the actor will take on the iconic role in the upcoming film directed by Denis Villeneuve. The announcement has now shifted attention towards the actress who will play Bond's leading lady

The casting is particularly interesting because Pattinson is already one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Producers could choose another major name to share the screen with him, or take a chance on a relatively unknown actress.

Film critic Larushka Ivan-Zadeh believes the woman chosen for the role should have a strong personality of her own.

Showbiz reporter Catrina Rose also said she would like to see a Bond woman who is “just as interesting and unpredictable as he is.”

Several actresses have already been mentioned in the conversation, although no casting decision has been announced.

One of the biggest names being linked to the role is Zendaya

Zendaya has already worked with Pattinson on several films, including Dune and The Drama, and their pairing could attract considerable attention.

Ivan-Zadeh described the two as a “really exciting pairing ,” while Rose called Zendaya “definitely someone I'd be thinking about now.”

However, her Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney is also being discussed.

Sweeney has reportedly been linked to the role for months, and film historian Dr Llewella Chapman believes she could be a strong choice.

“She has s*x appeal and an ability to take on tougher roles too,” Chapman told the BBC .

The actress also received support from former Bond girl Trina Parks, who believes she would suit the franchise because Bond needs a woman with “ownership over her s**uality.”

Hunter Schafer, another Euphoria star, has also attracted attention. Her name is particularly interesting because some fans and commentators have discussed the possibility of the franchise casting its first transgender Bond woman.

However, this remains speculation, and no one has confirmed that the filmmakers have considered Schafer.

Another name attracting attention is Pattinson's real-life partner, Suki Waterhouse

The singer and actress has previously expressed interest in playing a Bond woman, even saying she would love to take on the role of a “bad-a** Bond girl.”

That has led to speculation about whether the couple could share the screen in the upcoming film.

Florence Pugh is another actress whose name has come up, but she appears to have a different character in mind.

At ELLE's 2026 Women in Hollywood event, Pugh joked that she wanted to join Villeneuve's upcoming Bond film.

She revealed that she had sent the director a message congratulating him on finding his new 007 before asking whether any villains were available.

“I sent Denis a message this morning. I said, ‘Congrats on finding your Bond. Nice catch. Any villains with the size of 5’4”?’” she told the audience.

Her comment came shortly after Pattinson's casting was announced, and it quickly added another possibility to the conversation.

Catrina Rose also believes Pugh could be a strong addition to the franchise, particularly if the filmmakers want a female antagonist.

“I could absolutely see her as a Bond woman who turns out to be the villain, someone Bond thinks is on his side, but she's actually been playing him the whole time,” Rose said.

The list of potential Bond women does not end with Hollywood's biggest film stars

Television presenter Maya Jama has also attracted attention after appearing on Celebrity Traitors .

Rumors about her joining the Bond franchise had circulated after she left Love Island , although her recently announced Netflix deal could affect whether such a project is possible.

Other names include The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and Ki**ing Eve actress Jodie Comer.

Gemma Chan has also expressed interest in the possibility. When Variety asked whether she would consider playing a Bond woman, she said she was “flattered” by the speculation and added, “Absolutely I would.”

The other actresses whose names have been floated include Saoirse Ronan, Margaret Qualley, Marisa Abela, Emily Blunt, Lily James, Chase Infiniti, Inde Navarrette, Simone Ashley, Deva Cassel and Ambika Mod.

Beyond the casting rumors, another question surrounding the upcoming film is about the traditional idea of a Bond girl fitting modern audiences

For decades, the franchise introduced women mainly as Bond's romantic interests. The term itself has also attracted criticism because some believe the word “girl” makes adult women sound less independent.

Actress Monica Bellucci famously rejected the label when discussing her role in Spectre in 2015.

“I can't say I'm a Bond girl because I'm too mature to be a Bond girl. I say Bond lady; Bond woman,” she told The Guardian.

The franchise has gradually moved away from its older portrayal of women. Some scenes from earlier films, including Thunderball and Goldfinger , have also faced criticism for their treatment of female characters.

Director Cary Fukunaga previously described some of those scenes as “basically r*pe” and said they “wouldn't fly today.”

More recent films have introduced women who are capable of matching Bond rather than following him around.

Michelle Yeoh played Colonel Wai Lin in Tomorrow Never Dies, while Lashana Lynch made history as the first Black woman to hold the 007 title in No Time to D*e.

Ivan-Zadeh believes the franchise has already made progress, saying, “We've moved away from the role being someone with a silly name and for Bond to pat on their bottom. It's moving in the right direction.”

Many commentators believe the next film should build on that progress by giving its female characters more meaningful roles.

Showbiz journalist Nikki Onafuye also believes the women should be allowed to take on different roles, explaining, “They can be romantic interests, villains, spies, allies or even the person who ultimately outsmarts Bond. There's room for all of those roles.”

Film historian Chapman said, “I'd like to see an Indian Bond girl,” adding that Aishwarya Rai had once been discussed for the follow-up to D*e Another Day but never got the role.

Another suggestion is to introduce a queer or s**ually fluid Bond woman whose desires and story do not revolve entirely around 007.

"If I see Zendaya one more time, I'm gonna crash out," wrote one netizen