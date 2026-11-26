Rita Ora

5 ft 5 in (165 cm)

$30 million, 2026 est.

British

November 26, 1990

Pristina, Kosovo

36 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Rita Ora?



Rita Ora is a British singer and actress known for her energetic pop vocals and style. Her broad television appearances and multi-platinum hit records have established her as an enduring figure in contemporary international pop culture.





She rose to fame after featuring on DJ Fresh’s chart-topping single “Hot Right Now”. Her debut studio album Ora debuted at number one and earned widespread commercial acclaim. Fans often admire her signature bold red lipstick.

Early Life and Education



Born in Pristina, Kosovo, Rita Ora moved to London with her family during infancy. Her mother Vera worked as a psychiatrist, while her father Besnik owned a pub where she first began singing for local crowds.





She later pursued her passion for performing arts at the Sylvia Young Theatre School. Classmates and teachers recognized her natural vocal talent, which soon led to early open-mic appearances and her first recording opportunities.

Notable Relationships



Currently married to filmmaker Taika Waititi, Rita Ora previously dated musician Calvin Harris and actor Andrew Garfield. Her high-profile romance with Harris yielded major musical collaborations before the pair ended their relationship after a year of dating.





The singer has no children and shares a creative partnership with Waititi. She continues to maintain a private personal life while attending public film premieres and fashion events alongside her husband.

Career Highlights



Rita Ora established her pop career with chart-topping albums and iconic hit singles. Her debut album Ora debuted at number one in the United Kingdom, yielding consecutive chart-topping hits including “R.I.P.” and “How We Do (Party)” for the artist.





Beyond music, she expanded her brand into television hosting and fashion collaborations. She served as a judge on The X Factor and panelist on The Masked Singer, while designing lines with major retailers like Adidas and Primark.





She also landed acting roles, appearing as Mia Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey. Her diverse career spans multiple BRIT Award nominations and international honors, cementing her reputation as a versatile modern entertainer.

Signature Quote



“True beauty is knowing who you are and believing in yourself, because you can accomplish anything if you set your mind to it.”