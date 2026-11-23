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One question you’ll probably keep asking as you scroll through this list is “why?” Why on earth would anyone take a photo of that, write a description, set a price, and generally expect a stranger to hand over money for it? And look, it’s a fair question, one that plenty of Marketplace browsers have asked before you. The answer, however, is fairly simple—or at least it’s simpler than trying to figure out why or how said item ever had a home in the first place. It has less to do with the sellers (and whatever questionable taste they possess) and more to do with how the platform actually works.
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See, Facebook Marketplace makes it super easy for anyone to put just about anything up for sale. Apart from a few restricted and banned goods, there’s very little standing in anyone’s way. As Lisa Setyon reports for CNBC, unlike platforms such as eBay or Etsy, Marketplace doesn’t charge listing fees, and local pickups help avoid shipping costs. So, while selling on Etsy involves a bit of a gamble (you pay to post and hope it sells), on Marketplace, there’s very little reason not to try. It costs you nothing (except, sometimes, your dignity).
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That’s a big part of the platform’s appeal, and Facebook has good reason to keep it that way. As Suzanne Bearne, reporting for the BBC, has noted, the company makes its money from people spending time on its platform and seeing its ads, so it doesn’t need to charge sellers to list. What it does need is a reason for people to keep coming back, and Marketplace provides one.
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That’s perhaps especially true for younger users, many of whom consider Facebook decidedly uncool. Setyon cites a 2024 Pew Research study showing that just 32% of U.S. teens use Facebook, down from 71% in 2014. Still, Marketplace is one reason some young people remain on the platform. As University at Buffalo student Mirka Arevalo told CNBC: “I only use Facebook for Marketplace.”
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Whether you’re a digital native or someone who still calls it “the Facebook,” it also helps that posting is so easy. Simply take a quick snap on your phone, type a line or two, pick a price, and you’re in business. There’s no complicated description template to fill in, no quality check, and, apparently, no one asking whether the world really needs that particular item. Sure, that’s great if you’re trying to offload a perfectly good bookshelf. But it also means that blurry photos, cryptic descriptions, and wildly optimistic prices go live just as easily.
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And there are a lot of eyes to see them: according to Capital One Shopping, over 1 billion consumers shop on Marketplace in an average month, and some 250 million sellers list items. To put that in perspective, the same research found that 40% of Facebook’s 3.07 billion users regularly shop on the platform, based on Meta’s own SEC filings. With that many people buying and selling, the law of averages alone means that some truly strange (and often very funny) things are going to slip through. Thankfully, it also means there are plenty of people only too happy to screenshot them.