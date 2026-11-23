One question you’ll probably keep asking as you scroll through this list is “why?” Why on earth would anyone take a photo of that, write a description, set a price, and generally expect a stranger to hand over money for it? And look, it’s a fair question, one that plenty of Marketplace browsers have asked before you. The answer, however, is fairly simple—or at least it’s simpler than trying to figure out why or how said item ever had a home in the first place. It has less to do with the sellers (and whatever questionable taste they possess) and more to do with how the platform actually works.