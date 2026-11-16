46 Times LinkedIn Turned Into A Stage For Takes So Wild They Felt Like Satire, But Sadly Weren’t

In the old days, people had to put on a professional front at work or around their boss, but social media has completely changed that. Now, with platforms like LinkedIn, folks feel the need to constantly project a version of themselves that, frankly, seems

To give you a glimpse into the weird and crazy posts of people on this business platform, we’ve put together a list of their most

posts. Hopefully you can survive the cringe fest ahead, and once you feel ready to handle it, scroll on.