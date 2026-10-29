Richard Dreyfuss

5 ft 5 in (165 cm)

$1 million, 2026 est.

American

October 29, 1947

Brooklyn, New York, US

79 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Richard Dreyfuss?



Richard Dreyfuss is an American actor who gained fame during the golden New Hollywood era of cinema. He quickly defined the period by portraying relatable everyman characters who combined frantic intellect, sharp wit, and deep emotional vulnerability.





He earned his breakout role playing a restless high school graduate in American Graffiti. His iconic turn as marine biologist Matt Hooper in Jaws cemented his status as a star.

Early Life and Education



Norman Dreyfuss and Geraldine Dreyfuss raised young Richard in Brooklyn before relocating to Los Angeles. Growing up alongside his older brother Lorin, he discovered a passion for dramatic storytelling while watching theatrical plays and classic Hollywood films.





He later attended Beverly Hills High School to sharpen his fledgling performance skills. After studying drama at San Fernando Valley State College, Dreyfuss launched his professional career on stage and in guest television appearances.

Notable Relationships



A series of marriages has defined the long term personal arc of the Oscar winner. Dreyfuss married Svetlana Erokhin following earlier marriages to producer Jeramie Rain and Janelle Lacey during his decades in the entertainment industry.





He shares three adult children with Rain, with whom he maintained a co-parenting relationship. His children Emily, Benjamin, and Harry have all pursued careers in journalism and media, while Dreyfuss remains settled alongside Erokhin.

Career Highlights



Critical acclaim arrived when Dreyfuss starred in the romantic comedy film The Goodbye Girl. His charming performance earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor, making him the youngest winner in that category at the time of his victory.





He subsequently expanded his filmography with prominent roles in dramatic and comedic features. Notable credits include Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Stakeout, What About Bob?, and his Academy Award nominated starring turn in Mr. Holland's Opus.





Throughout his career, Dreyfuss has accumulated prestigious honors across film and television. He has earned a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing Dreyfuss as a landmark actor in cinema history.

Signature Quote



“We have forgotten that the main purpose of education is to produce good citizens.”