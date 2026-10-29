There are many reasons why people behave poorly with others: they’re stressed, in a bad mood, or just having one of those days where patience feels optional. But that doesn't mean we get to take our frustration out on others, especially little kids who are simply excited about something. After all, being in a bad mood is no excuse for forgetting basic kindness .

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Take this person's story , for instance. What started as a fun day at a state fair took an unpleasant turn when an elderly man snapped at a little girl for simply being excited. The author witnessed the whole thing and decided the man's behavior deserved a response. And let's just say a little petty revenge was in order. Keep reading to see how it all played out.

Dealing with rude people isn't always easy, especially when they take their frustration out on others

A person shared how they got petty revenge on a rude elderly man at a state fair

Research shows that rudeness in the U.S. has increased since the pandemic

If you look around and feel like people are getting a bit more impatient, short-tempered, or just plain rude lately, you’re definitely not imagining it, and you’re not alone in thinking that. According to a 2025 Pew Research Center survey , 47% of American adults believe people have become ruder since the pandemic, including 20% who say they've become a lot ruder. Meanwhile, 44% think things haven't changed much, and only 9% feel people have become more polite. Clearly, not everyone agrees, but quite a few people have noticed a difference.

And it's not just a feeling. The same survey found that 34% of Americans often or almost always witness rude behavior in public, while another 46% encounter it sometimes. Think about it. Whether it's someone cutting in line, snapping at a cashier, or losing their patience in traffic, we've probably all witnessed a moment that made us wonder why people can't just be a little nicer to one another.

But here's something interesting: rudeness can actually encourage more rudeness. A study on what's known as the "Principle of Impoliteness Reciprocity" explains how people often respond to rude behavior by being equally rude. Basically, when someone snaps at you, your first instinct might be to snap right back. And before you know it, a small disagreement has turned into a much bigger argument.

As Psychology Today also discusses, these exchanges can escalate when neither person is willing to back down. And honestly, it's easy to see how that happens. When someone's being unnecessarily unpleasant, staying calm isn't always easy. But sometimes, choosing not to match their energy can prevent a bad situation from getting even worse.

Smoking in public is considered one of the most commonly reported rude behaviors people say they experience

Interestingly, the same Pew Research Center survey also explored what Americans consider rude behavior in public. For instance, 77% said smoking around others is rarely or never acceptable, while 74% disapproved of taking photos or videos of people without their permission. And honestly, who wants to end up in a stranger's TikTok video without even knowing?

Here's something that might spark a debate. Around 69% felt bringing children into certain adult-oriented spaces, like bars or upscale restaurants, was inappropriate. Meanwhile, 65% frowned upon loud swearing in public. Clearly, people have strong opinions about how others should behave in shared spaces!

And even small habits can be annoying. About 59% of respondents considered playing loud music in public unacceptable, while 57% disliked people wearing headphones while talking face-to-face. Think about it. Just because you love a particular song doesn't mean everyone on the bus wants to hear it!

At the end of the day, good manners aren't all that complicated. It's really about remembering that the world doesn't revolve around us and that our actions can affect the people around us. In his book Choosing Civility: The Twenty-Five Rules of Considerate Conduct , Dr. P. M. Forni explores this very idea. He emphasizes the importance of acknowledging others, listening, and speaking kindly, even when we disagree. And here's something worth remembering: not every rude comment deserves an equally rude response. Sometimes, people are simply being thoughtless rather than deliberately hurtful. While it's tempting to snap back, staying calm or simply walking away can save us a lot of unnecessary stress. After all, we can't control how strangers behave, but we can choose how we respond.

Coming back to today's story, the older man seemed to forget that the little girl had just as much right to enjoy the butter sculpture as he did. Snapping at her over a video was hardly necessary, and the author decided to respond with some petty revenge. What do you think, pandas? Was the response justified, or would you have handled things differently? Let us know in the comments below!

People praised the author for standing up to the man