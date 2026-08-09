“All they have to do is scan items.” If you think

working in retail

is an easy job, you may want to think again. From dealing with rude or

demanding customers

and handling long queues to managing difficult coworkers, meeting sales targets, and keeping shelves stocked, retail workers often have to juggle far more than people realize. And somehow, they are still expected to remain friendly and helpful—even when a customer asks to speak to the manager for the third time that day.