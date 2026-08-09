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“I’ll just work in retail for the meanwhile.” Many of us have probably heard (or even said) something similar. Whether we need some extra money, are between jobs, or simply want a flexible source of income, retail can seem like an accessible option. But the industry is far bigger than many people realize. Preliminary figures from March 2026 suggested that approximately 15.43 million people were employed in the retail industry in the United States alone.
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The United States is the world’s largest retail market, generating trillions of dollars in sales each year. And while some people may see retail as a temporary job or side hustle, many workers build long-term careers in the industry. In February 2022, retail employees in the U.S. worked an average of 30.4 hours per week, while Canadian workers whose main job was in wholesale or retail trade averaged 33.5 hours per week in 2020. Germany is also one of the world’s leading retail markets, and nearly 1.2 million people were employed full-time in the country’s retail sector in 2020.
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Clearly, retail plays an important role in the economy and provides employment to millions of people. So why is it sometimes treated as though it is not a “real” or respectable career? There may be several reasons, including the belief that retail jobs are only temporary, the demanding schedules many employees work, and the assumption that customer-facing roles require fewer skills. These attitudes are explored in Ron Thurston’s book Retail Pride: The Guide to Celebrating Your Accidental Career, which looks at the stigma surrounding retail work and encourages employees to recognize the experience and skills they gain on the job.
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Drawing from more than three decades of experience in the industry, including leadership roles with companies such as Apple, Gap, and Saint Laurent, Thurston writes about the many people who did not originally plan to work in retail but eventually found opportunities to grow within it. The book also addresses the patronizing questions retail workers may hear, such as, “When are you going to get a real job?” or “When will you stop working weekends?” Rather than presenting retail as a career path that everyone should pursue, Thurston argues that people who choose to remain in the industry should not have to view their work as a temporary fallback. He highlights how working on the sales floor can build valuable skills in communication, customer service, problem-solving, business operations, and emotional intelligence.
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The book highlights several qualities that can help retail employees grow professionally, starting with empathy. At its core, empathy is about understanding other people, communicating with customers from different backgrounds, and responding thoughtfully to their needs. And honestly, anyone who has worked in retail knows that no two customers are the same. During a single shift, employees may meet someone who is friendly and chatty, another person who is stressed and in a hurry, and someone who is frustrated about a product or unhappy with the service. Learning how to stay patient, listen carefully, and adjust the way you communicate can be a valuable skill; not only at work but in everyday life too.
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Another important area is understanding how a store actually operates. From the outside, retail may look like a simple job where employees scan items, stock shelves, and help customers find what they need. But there is often much more happening behind the scenes. Workers may have to keep track of inventory, organize displays, unpack deliveries, monitor sales goals, deal with unexpected shortages, and make sure the store remains clean and welcoming. Over time, these responsibilities can give employees a better understanding of how businesses function and how many moving parts are involved in keeping a store running smoothly.