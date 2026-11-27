If you like comics that are a bit absurd yet still feel relatable and on point, you're in for a treat. Mike Salva , an American animator, director, and writer, creates cartoon series in which he turns his everyday observations into funny, single-panel comics with clever, unexpected twists.

Based in Nashville, Mike has worked on several award-winning animated shorts and series, and his comics are just as entertaining. His work covers all kinds of topics and features a variety of characters and situations, from talking animals and familiar everyday struggles to bizarre scenarios and the occasional popular superhero. If you missed our previous posts showcasing his earlier work, you should definitely check them out, too.

Now, without further ado, scroll down to see a selection of Salva's most recent cartoons, upvote your favorites, and let us know what you think!