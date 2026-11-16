98 Painfully Relatable Memes That Shouldn’t Be This Funny Because The Struggle Is Real (New Pics)

Be an adult, they said. It'll be fun, they said. They were lying. One minute, you're enjoying your carefree youth, the next, you're scrolling through memes to help you cope because you simply cannot afford therapy.
There was once a time when sunny weather meant beach day. Now, it means laundry day. Your biggest achievement this week was finding a parking spot close to the entrance of the grocery store, and actually plating your TV dinner instead of eating it straight out of the box. On social media, you're living your best life. In reality, you're faking it 'til you make it.
There's no manual when it comes to adulting. We're all just winging it. Luckily, we have the internet to remind us that no matter how bad things get, there'll always be a reason to laugh. Bored Panda has put together a hilarious collection of painfully relatable but equally hilarious memes that might make you feel a little better about your own epic failures. They're taken from a page dedicated to sharing selfies of the soul.
#1 Meirl
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#20 Meirl
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Danielė ŠidiškytėBoredPanda StaffView profile