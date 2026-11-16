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98 Painfully Relatable Memes That Shouldn’t Be This Funny Because The Struggle Is Real (New Pics)
Funny,New MemesNOV 16, 2026

98 Painfully Relatable Memes That Shouldn’t Be This Funny Because The Struggle Is Real (New Pics)

Robyn Smith
Danielė Šidiškytė and Robyn Smith
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Be an adult, they said. It'll be fun, they said. They were lying. One minute, you're enjoying your carefree youth, the next, you're scrolling through memes to help you cope because you simply cannot afford therapy.
There was once a time when sunny weather meant beach day. Now, it means laundry day. Your biggest achievement this week was finding a parking spot close to the entrance of the grocery store, and actually plating your TV dinner instead of eating it straight out of the box. On social media, you're living your best life. In reality, you're faking it 'til you make it.
There's no manual when it comes to adulting. We're all just winging it. Luckily, we have the internet to remind us that no matter how bad things get, there'll always be a reason to laugh. Bored Panda has put together a hilarious collection of painfully relatable but equally hilarious memes that might make you feel a little better about your own epic failures. They're taken from a page dedicated to sharing selfies of the soul.

#1 Meirl

Relatable memes featuring a post about 90s parenting vs modern tracking.
Adventurous_Row3305
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5points

#2 Meirl

Relatable memes thread asking why morning people set the schedule, answered with while we were sleeping.
ZainMunawari
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5points

#3 Meirl

Relatable meme of a tweet complaining about modern subscription services replacing ownership
ChuckShartz
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5points

#4 Meirl

Relatable memes post showing a hilarious interaction between a teacher and student about getting coal for Christmas.
Key_Associate7476
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5points

#5 Meirl

White cat covered in lipstick kiss marks, showing relatable memes about loving pets.
anikkundu1998
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5points

#6 Meirl

Relatable meme about hiring someone named Christopher Ock and changing email rules.
Ill-Instruction8466
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5points

#7 Meirl

Relatable memes post joking about gas station trips being expensive travel.
Spiritual-Pudding-70
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5points

#8 Meirl

Painfully relatable meme tweet about a neighbor confusing someone scolding their cat for talking to a boyfriend
worldwide762
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4points

#9 Meirl

Relatable memes about a painter standing on a levitating girl to reach high walls.
Specialist-Alps6478
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4points

#10 Meirl

Relatable memes social media post understanding why geese attack people
FrostyTree420
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4points

#11 Meirl

Relatable memes about using ChatGPT at work despite old rules against Wikipedia
Evil_Capt_Kirk
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4points

#12 Meirl

Relatable memes post about the funny frustration of parenting and buying yogurt
SEVENS_HEAVEN_7
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4points

#13 Meirl

Relatable meme of a post joking about locked student loan accounts and hackers paying debts
SnackSamurai
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4points

#14 Meirl

Relatable meme featuring a post advising millennials they do not need to text lol or haha
SinVerguenza04
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4points

#15 Meirl

Relatable meme about a man eating at an airport early morning after booking a cheap flight
Ramkaran-chopra
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4points

#16 Meirl

Relatable memes text post joking about how the treatment for ADHD requires daily morning routine consistency.
IM_AQIF_xD
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4points

#17 Meirl

Relatable meme listing healthy habits that were peaked at eight years old.
Background-Handle265
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4points

#18 Meirl

Relatable memes about unmuting only to say thanks at the end of a work meeting.
P4yTheTrollToll
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4points

#19 Meirl

Relatable memes featuring a tweet about a kid asking guests to go home.
JaredOlsen8791
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4points

#20 Meirl

Relatable memes post showing a broken car window with a funny joke about receiving unwanted software licenses.
danielminds
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4points
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Danielė ŠidiškytėBoredPanda Staff