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78 Tweets About Mental Health You Might Laugh At And Send To Your Therapist
Funny,New MemesNOV 7, 2026

78 Tweets About Mental Health You Might Laugh At And Send To Your Therapist

Gabija PalšytėOleksandra Kyryliuk
Gabija Palšytė and Oleksandra Kyryliuk
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When we’re not doing so well mentally, it can feel like we’re the only ones having a hard time. But the truth is, plenty of people can relate to what we’re going through, even if they don’t always talk about it openly. And sometimes, simply knowing we’re not alone in our struggles can make things a little easier.
These funny and painfully relatable posts from the Instagram page Couch That Thought are a great reminder that we’re all just trying to figure life out, one day at a time. So, if your brain hasn’t been treating you too kindly lately, scroll down for some much-needed humor.

#1

Funny mental health tweet by Jemedari about embracing therapy and baby steps
MrJemedari
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6points

#2

A humorous thread about mental health questioning anxiety, depression, and insecurity.
couchthatthought
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5points

#3

A funny tweet about mental health and anxiety explaining what no worries really means.
bpdbellend
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5points

When we come down with the flu or break a leg, people generally understand that we need time to rest and recover. Nobody expects us to run a marathon on crutches or tells us to just get over a high fever.

But when our mental health takes a hit, things can be a little different. Despite growing awareness, those struggling with depression or anxiety can still find themselves being told to toughen up or simply think more positively.

#4

Relatable tweet about mental health discussing bottling up feelings until exploding over minor issues.
couchthatthought
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5points

#5

Humorous mental health tweet featuring a screaming bird background about quietening your mind.
couchthatthought
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5points

#6

A tweet about mental health comparing anxiety to fighting imaginary monsters versus social interactions.
couchthatthought
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5points

That attitude can make people reluctant to admit when something is wrong. According to the American Psychological Association, 84% of American adults believe mental illness still carries a stigma.

More than a third even admitted they would view someone differently if they found out that person had a mental health condition. So, it’s hardly surprising that some people prefer to keep their struggles to themselves.

#7

Meme featuring a figure holding a sign, illustrating tweets about mental health and avoiding illness.
couchthatthought
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5points

#8

Tweet about mental health discussing therapy for men by Lane Moore
couchthatthought
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5points

#9

Relatable tweet on mental health comparing social media standards to self-growth.
couchthatthought
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5points

Which, when you think about it, is pretty strange, considering how much we depend on our brains. They control everything from our movements to our emotions, yet we sometimes act as though problems affecting them can be solved through sheer willpower.

Scientists have actually found measurable differences in the brains of people with certain mental health and neurodevelopmental conditions. And although these differences aren’t always obvious from the outside, that doesn’t make the difficulties any less real.

#10

Text post explaining anxiety disorder as a constant feeling of falling for mental health awareness.
couchthatthought
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4points

#11

A relatable social media post about mental health depicting waking up pre-sad and depression.
couchthatthought
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4points

#12

Relatable tweet about mental health discussing the struggle of setting and enforcing boundaries versus watching TV.
couchthatthought
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4points

For instance, a study published in The Lancet Psychiatry compared brain scans from 1,713 people with ADHD and 1,529 people without it. Researchers found that several brain regions, including those involved in emotions and motivation, were slightly smaller on average in the ADHD group.

These differences were most noticeable in children. The findings offer further evidence that ADHD has a biological basis, although brain scans alone can’t diagnose it.

#13

Witty tweet about mental health mentioning the slang term menty b for a mental breakdown.
couchthatthought
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4points

#14

A funny tweet about mental health discussing anxiety disorders and childhood experiences.
couchthatthought
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4points

#15

Relatable tweet about mental health and becoming an expert in anxiety.
couchthatthought
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4points

Researchers have also studied the brains of people with depression and found that certain areas, including those involved in memory and emotional regulation, tend to be smaller on average. However, these differences vary between individuals, so doctors can’t simply look at an MRI and determine whether someone is depressed.

On top of that, mental health conditions can have very real physical symptoms, too. The World Health Organization notes that depression can affect sleep and appetite, leaving people feeling constantly tired or low on energy.

#16

Relatable tweet about mental health overthinking messaging etiquette and feeling overwhelmed.
couchthatthought
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4points

#17

Funny mental health tweet about getting stuck in an elevator with a therapist.
couchthatthought
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4points

#18

Funny mental health tweet about being a terrible therapist who suggests breaking up.
couchthatthought
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4points

With all this evidence, you’d think we’d have moved past the idea that mental health difficulties are a sign of weakness. Yet plenty of misconceptions are still floating around. Some people believe that those with depression just need to try harder to be happy, or that anyone dealing with anxiety should simply stop worrying so much.

As the American Psychiatric Association explains, mental health conditions can be influenced by genetics and life experiences, among other factors. And getting better often requires more than a change in attitude.

#19

A humorous tweet about mental health and managing anxiety through intense cleaning.
couchthatthought
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4points

#20

Funny tweet about mental health discussing how talking about feelings is important for everyone else.
couchthatthought
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4points
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Gabija Palšytė
Gabija PalšytėBoredPanda Staff