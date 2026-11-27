Let's be honest about what a good anxiety meme actually does. It takes a feeling that has been swirling around your head all day, attaches a goofy picture and a caption, and suddenly the whole thing looks smaller. Your brain has been treating a minor worry like a five alarm fire, and the meme gently points out that it might just be a candle. That tiny shift is a big reason these jokes land so well.

Science has a few ideas about why. In a widely cited UCLA study, researchers used brain scans to show that simply putting a name to an emotion quieted activity in the amygdala, the part of the brain that sounds the alarm.