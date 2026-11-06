73 Memes That Somehow Know Way Too Much About Our Everyday Lives

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The So Relatable Facebook page focuses on affiliative humor, one of four practical approaches to comedy, along with self-enhancing, self-deprecating, and aggressive.
According to author and corporate humorist Andrew Tarvin, affiliative humor works best in formal settings like office functions because it focuses on other people and says, “we’re all in this together.”
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Tarvin adds that affiliative humor is an essential tool for anyone who wants to become an effective corporate trainer. He explains that it’s the type of humor that creates a positive environment and fosters a sense of community.
Veronica Dangerfield, who uses affiliative humor as a financial well-being educator, says it is most effective for uplifting her students.
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“Money is irrational. It’s based on emotions,” Dangerfield said. “If you can see your behavior in a funny way that’s shared commonly, it’s not an internal judgment.”
Dangerfield adds that affiliative humor works when talking about money because everyone shares an emotional experience with their finances.
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Many people turn to humor to process difficult moments in their lives. While it isn’t always a healthy coping mechanism, it can at least offer a simpler way to approach uncomfortable subjects.
“My first thought when I think about humor is that it’s a great way for us to have evolved so we don’t have to hit each other with sticks,” said cognitive neuroscientist and author Scott Weems.
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Humor’s relatability can also help challenge the way we think. It’s why many comedians like Josie Long use their craft to champion social justice.
“Politics can leave you beleaguered, plagued, miserable. It’s that maxim where they say, ‘Satire is to afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted’. That’s why humor was important [to me]. It was a way to be useful for other people,” she said.
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These memes from the So Relatable Facebook group remind us how much we have in common with others. And in that sense, it’s nice to know that somewhere out there, someone else is dealing with the exact same nonsense.
Now, let’s flip the conversation to you, dear reader. Which of these memes resonated with you the most? Better yet, which ones felt like they were made just for you? Share your thoughts in the comments!