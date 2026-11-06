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73 Memes That Somehow Know Way Too Much About Our Everyday Lives
Funny,New MemesNOV 6, 2026

73 Memes That Somehow Know Way Too Much About Our Everyday Lives

Monika PašukonytėMiguel Ordoñez
Monika Pašukonytė and Miguel Ordoñez
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Some of life's funniest moments are also the most relatable. We find comfort and amusement in realizing we’re not alone in our little quirks, many of which we might describe as “weird.” 
What’s great about relatable humor is that it needs no elaborate punchline. A meme that perfectly encapsulates an awkward social interaction is enough to draw out some laughter. These posts from the So Relatable Facebook group are excellent examples of that. 
Go ahead and scroll through, and may these bring you some good vibes today. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

Relatable everyday life meme showing a girl looking disgusted and annoyed
Who can relate?
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5points

#2

Humorous everyday lives meme contrasting low security with a heavily padlocked metal door
Novalia Wulandari
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5points

#3

Everyday life meme featuring old Rose from Titanic saying in my memories.
Novalia Wulandari
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5points

The So Relatable Facebook page focuses on affiliative humor, one of four practical approaches to comedy, along with self-enhancing, self-deprecating, and aggressive. 

According to author and corporate humorist Andrew Tarvin, affiliative humor works best in formal settings like office functions because it focuses on other people and says, “we’re all in this together.”

#4

Funny tired white cat meme illustrating relatable everyday life struggles
Novalia Wulandari
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5points

#5

Relatable memes about everyday lives showing Hide the Pain Harold in flames after someone interrupts a story.
Jazmynn Juarez
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5points

#6

Memes about everyday lives featuring a sad dog in a sombrero holding a mug with the text I do my best.
Jasmine Gaston
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5points

Tarvin adds that affiliative humor is an essential tool for anyone who wants to become an effective corporate trainer. He explains that it’s the type of humor that creates a positive environment and fosters a sense of community. 

Veronica Dangerfield, who uses affiliative humor as a financial well-being educator, says it is most effective for uplifting her students.

#7

A woman carrying a huge black bag onto a plane in a funny everyday lives meme about unused screenshots.
Novalia Wulandari
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4points

#8

A woman holding a red rose in a funny everyday lives meme about seeing symbolism in everything.
Wilmary Vazquez
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4points

#9

SpongeBob memes about everyday lives staying inside to avoid spending money
Novalia Wulandari
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4points

“Money is irrational. It’s based on emotions,” Dangerfield said. “If you can see your behavior in a funny way that’s shared commonly, it’s not an internal judgment.”

Dangerfield adds that affiliative humor works when talking about money because everyone shares an emotional experience with their finances.

#10

Humorous everyday lives memes of a woman sitting on power lines like a bird
Constance Andreacchio
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4points

#11

Relatable memes about everyday lives featuring a woman realizing adulthood is unsupervised
Jessica Held
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4points

#12

Funny ATM machine display looking like a skeptical face, representing everyday lives finance struggles.
Jasmine Gaston
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4points

Many people turn to humor to process difficult moments in their lives. While it isn’t always a healthy coping mechanism, it can at least offer a simpler way to approach uncomfortable subjects. 

“My first thought when I think about humor is that it’s a great way for us to have evolved so we don’t have to hit each other with sticks,” said cognitive neuroscientist and author Scott Weems.

#13

Relatable everyday life meme of Jerry the mouse watching a show in bed late at night.
Novalia Wulandari
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4points

#14

Everyday life meme of a doll with a funny exaggerated facial expression.
Jasmine Gaston
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4points

#15

Everyday lives meme featuring Patrick Star standing frozen with a loading icon above his head.
Jacob Martinez
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4points

Humor’s relatability can also help challenge the way we think. It’s why many comedians like Josie Long use their craft to champion social justice. 

“Politics can leave you beleaguered, plagued, miserable. It’s that maxim where they say, ‘Satire is to afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted’. That’s why humor was important [to me]. It was a way to be useful for other people,” she said.

#16

Sad otter sitting down in a meme about everyday life decisions when you want a snack but didn't buy any.
Jazmynn Juarez
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4points

#17

Everyday lives meme about lying in bed staring at a phone screen
Who can relate?
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4points

#18

Relatable everyday life meme of a woman hiding under a blanket on the couch pretending not to hear her name.
Tracy Procell
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4points

These memes from the So Relatable Facebook group remind us how much we have in common with others. And in that sense, it’s nice to know that somewhere out there, someone else is dealing with the exact same nonsense. 

Now, let’s flip the conversation to you, dear reader. Which of these memes resonated with you the most? Better yet, which ones felt like they were made just for you? Share your thoughts in the comments!

#19

Michael Myers pouring a cup of coffee late at night in a funny everyday lives meme.
Nicki Nic Kuhn
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3points

#20

Everyday lives memes showing a seal lying down representing adult procrastination
Novalia Wulandari
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3points
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Monika Pašukonytė
Monika PašukonytėBoredPanda Staff