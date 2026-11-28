As children, we were often told that hard work, a good education, and determination are keys to building a comfortable life. Our elders encouraged us to follow the ideal formula: get a degree, find a decent job, work hard, save money, and eventually afford a comfortable home to raise a family.
However, a lot of young people who tried to follow this plan ended up far from their intended goal. The worst part is that they aren’t to blame, because in today’s world, the affordability of necessities like housing, healthcare, education, and other essentials is an issue for many.
The following posts paint a picture of the grim reality of today’s “lost generation,” courtesy of the subreddit dedicated to them.
#1 A Generation Of People Without Retirement Plans Or Savings Are Gonna Hit Retirement Age
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5points
#2 Older Generation=more Money=more Selfish
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4points
#3 Exactly!!!
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4points
#4 Oh, No! Anything But That!
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4points
#5 Yeah, Sort Of Like Now
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4points
#6 “I Guess It’s Less Impressive When They’re Poor.”
4points
#7 Unsurprising, And Yet
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4points
#8 Exactly What A Workplace Means When They Say "We Are A Family"
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4points
#9 This Is What We're Working For
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4points
#10 My Insurance Won’t Cover This Level Of Burn
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4points
#11 Still Don’t See The Problem
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4points
#12 Forgive Our Debts
4points
#13 No Room For Mistakes
4points
#14 We're Not Crazy. This Isn't Normal
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4points
#15 It’s Not A Starter House
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4points
#16 When Your Boss Gives You A New Task 20 Minutes Before You're Off Work
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4points
#17 Wages Never Caught Up
4points
#18 What Kind Of Life Is This That We Have?
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3points
#19 Business As Usual
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3points
#20 Well Said
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3points
Greta JaruševičiūtėBoredPanda StaffView profile