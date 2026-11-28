, and determination are keys to building a comfortable life. Our elders encouraged us to follow the ideal formula: get a degree, find a decent job, work hard, save money, and eventually afford a comfortable home to

However, a lot of young people who tried to follow this plan ended up far from their intended goal. The worst part is that they aren’t to blame, because in today’s world, the affordability of necessities like housing, healthcare, education, and other essentials is

an issue

for many.