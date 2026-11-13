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32 Comics By Ellen Woodbury That Mix Dark Humor, Sarcasm, And Brutally Honest Observations (New Pics)
Funny,ComicsNOV 13, 2026

32 Comics By Ellen Woodbury That Mix Dark Humor, Sarcasm, And Brutally Honest Observations (New Pics)

HidrėlėyEglė Tenikytė
Hidrėlėy and Eglė Tenikytė
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Ellen Woodbury launched "PizzaCake" Comics in June 2021, when lockdown had left most families stuck indoors with few reasons to laugh. “I figured people may need a laugh during this pandemic,” she once told Bored Panda. Within months, the strips were collecting thousands of upvotes on Reddit, and they’ve since brought her a loyal audience, a Patreon community, and paid work that has included commissions, a children’s book, and a video game.
Most of the material comes from home: her husband, two kids, mom, and sisters all appear in the panels, though the scene-stealers are her cats, Honey and Jade, who couldn’t be more different. The strips that hit hardest look beyond the family, though. Parenting double standards, politics, social media, and internet trolls all get the "PizzaCake" treatment, usually with one of Woodbury’s wildly exaggerated facial expressions.
That thick skin goes a long way. When Reddit’s meme crowd started twisting her panels into absurd edits, Ellen posted a few of her own and won them over. Bored Panda readers warmed up just as fast, and many of her strips rank among the site’s most upvoted posts. Now she’s back with a new batch.

#1

Woman arguing with a cat on her patio in a four-panel comic by Ellen Woodbury featuring dark humor.
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15points

#2

Comics by Ellen Woodbury depicting a man praising AI at work right before robots tap his shoulder to replace him
pizzacakecomic
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14points

#3

Comics by Ellen Woodbury showing a gray cat going crazy over catnip with dark humor and sarcasm
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13points

#4

Comic illustration by Ellen Woodbury featuring dark humor and sarcastic commentary on AI-generated art
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13points

#5

Two-panel comic strip by Ellen Woodbury showcasing sarcastic, brutally honest observations about forehead wrinkles
pizzacakecomic
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13points

#6

Side-by-side comics panel comparing dark humor views on aging in your 20s versus 30s.
pizzacakecomic
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13points

#7

Comic by Ellen Woodbury displaying sarcasm about sports TV ads aggressively promoting gambling
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12points

#8

Comic strip by Ellen Woodbury featuring brutally honest observations about seeing a Cybertruck.
pizzacakecomic
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12points

#9

Comics by Ellen Woodbury featuring a woman giving chalk to kids who immediately draw inappropriate pictures
pizzacakecomic
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12points

#10

A comic strip about social interactions, full of sarcasm and brutally honest observations about marriage.
pizzacakecomic
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12points

#11

A comic panel showcasing dark humor and sarcasm as a character reacts to bad news with evil joy.
pizzacakecomic
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12points

#12

Four-panel comic by Ellen Woodbury mixing dark humor and sarcasm about media coverage of news tragedies.
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11points

#13

Woman disgusted after receiving an AI slop flyer, shown in a comic by Ellen Woodbury with sarcasm.
pizzacakecomic
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11points

#14

Comic by Ellen Woodbury using dark humor and sarcasm to respond to religious views on women.
pizzacakecomic
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10points

#15

Comic panel by Ellen Woodbury displaying sarcasm and brutally honest observations about alpha male online culture.
pizzacakecomic
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10points

#16

A comic by Ellen Woodbury showing a mother offering her child a dark autumn dress with dark humor.
pizzacakecomic
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10points

#17

Playful cat comics by Ellen Woodbury showing one cat jumping on another with dark humor.
pizzacakecomic
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10points

#18

Smirking man wearing a shirt with offensive text in a dark humor comic by Ellen Woodbury.
pizzacakecomic
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10points

#19

Comics by Ellen Woodbury showing a woman accepting a person's new name with dark humor about social respect
pizzacakecomic
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10points

#20

Comics featuring dark humor and brutally honest observations as a character stares at a bright computer screen.
pizzacakecomic
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10points
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