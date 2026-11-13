32 Comics By Ellen Woodbury That Mix Dark Humor, Sarcasm, And Brutally Honest Observations (New Pics)

Bored Panda. Within months, the strips were collecting thousands of upvotes on Reddit, and they’ve since brought her a loyal audience, a Patreon community, and paid work that has included commissions, a children’s book, and a video game. Ellen Woodbury launched " PizzaCake " Comics in June 2021, when lockdown had left most families stuck indoors with few reasons to laugh. “I figured people may need a laugh during this pandemic,” she once told. Within months, the strips were collecting thousands of upvotes on Reddit, and they’ve since brought her a loyal audience, a Patreon community, and paid work that has included commissions, a children’s book, and a video game.

Most of the material comes from home: her husband, two kids, mom, and sisters all appear in the panels, though the scene-stealers are her cats, Honey and Jade, who couldn’t be more different. The strips that hit hardest look beyond the family, though. Parenting double standards, politics, social media, and internet trolls all get the "PizzaCake" treatment, usually with one of Woodbury’s wildly exaggerated facial expressions.

That thick skin goes a long way. When Reddit’s meme crowd started twisting her panels into absurd edits, Ellen posted a few of her own and won them over. Bored Panda readers warmed up just as fast, and many of her strips rank among the site’s most upvoted posts. Now she’s back with a new batch.