Feeling Burned Out? Here’s Your Chance To Escape To Finnish Lapland!

NOA Villas is offering a fantastic prize that includes a 4-night stay at a luxurious riverside property in Finnish Lapland, flights, private transportation, and meals. During your stay, you can experience many memorable moments and go on awesome Arctic adventures, including the possibility of visiting Santa Claus Village and seeing the Northern Lights, weather permitting.

NOA Villas is guided by thoughtful design, a deep connection with nature, privacy, simplicity, authenticity, and respect for the local landscape. The villas are located in Aska village, next to a quiet stretch of the Kitinen River, surrounded by forests. You can truly call your villa your own as you enjoy the luxurious warm-timber interior, fabulous floor-to-ceiling windows, and a private terrace, perfect for gazing at the Northern Lights.

Meanwhile, if you’re staying at a Superior or Deluxe villa, you can relax in a private outdoor hot tub right on the terrace. Deluxe villas also include a panoramic Finnish sauna, where you can take in the beauty of the surroundings and open sky.

The adventures you can go on are absolutely stunning, and you can truly pick and choose what brings you the most joy. Spend one morning on a husky sled or visit the local reindeer herders the next.

Go snowmobiling by day and after dark, or explore the area with sliding snowshoes or electric fat bikes. You can take a full-day trip to Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi, 119 km (74 miles) from your villa, to really get into the Christmas mood. Moreover, you can also book a private family visit with Santa for a truly unforgettable day.

You can also go on a private Arctic sleigh ride, visit the nearby town of Sodankylä for an authentic glimpse into life in Finnish Lapland, or enjoy relaxing wellness treatments at your villa, among other exciting opportunities. Or just take it easy with a slow riverside hike, followed by a relaxing sauna session.

Here's What The NOA Villas Experience Feels Like

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOA VILLAS Aurora Lapland Resort (@noavillas.fi)

If you’re already daydreaming about your very own Arctic escape, scroll down to the comments and share your funniest, most relatable, and unforgettable story about feeling completely and utterly burned out.

The Bored Panda community will help choose the finalists. The top 10 most-liked stories will be shortlisted, and one exceptional story will win a 4-night luxury stay in Finnish Lapland with NOA Villas!