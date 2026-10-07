Disagreements and quarrels are part of any romantic relationship . What matters most is how each person handles these situations, which, for many, can be the make-or-break moment.

This couple went through their biggest hurdle yet during the wedding of the man’s daughter. The woman felt uncomfortable the whole time, and she told her partner. After some drama ensued, he decided to break up, but later took it back.

Now, the woman is left questioning the entire relationship as she asks the internet for some answers.

How a couple handles major disagreements can make or break their relationship

This is what happened between a man and a woman during a pre-wedding conflict

According to the woman, it began when a guest approached her in a way that made her uncomfortable

He opened up to her partner about it and told him not to do anything, but he did otherwise

It caused a problem that prompted him to break up, which he later took back

The situation made the woman rethink the entire relationship

Conflict resolution can be difficult because of how we naturally respond during tense moments

According to the woman, her boyfriend suddenly wanted to break up. She was left baffled, considering that he defied her request, which led to the ugly episode during the wedding.

One reason could be that the man isn’t good at handling conflict, which has a lot to do with our biology in tense situations. As psychotherapist Kenneth Miller explains, our nervous systems respond to arguments the same way they do when we are under threat.

“When we're flooded, the parts of the brain responsible for empathy, perspective, and creative problem-solving become far less accessible. We're no longer really having a conversation. In fact, it can feel more like combat than connection,” Miller said .

Conflicts can easily be resolved in simple gestures that break the ice. Examples Miller gave included offering humor or softening our voice. But as he also explains, these gestures require “overcoming a deeply wired impulse to defend ourselves.”

It is important to get clear about your feelings before deciding on the fate of a relationship

These moments can get so bad that partners may question whether or not they should continue the relationship. According to experts, one way to find clarity is to consider whether the decision is hinged on possible unhealed attachment wounds.

As licensed marriage and family therapist April Eldemire notes, childhood experiences shape how we engage in romantic relationships. This is why she encourages taking time to reflect and asking questions.

“Are your struggles with your partner truly about them, or are they tied to unresolved wounds from the past? Therapy or self-reflection can help you separate past pain from present reality,” Eldemire wrote .

The woman’s apprehensions after what happened were understandable, and being made to rethink their relationship puts them on shaky ground. She may need to seek professional help to better understand the situation.

The author later shared an update shortly after

First, she went on to clarify some parts of her story

But ultimately, she still felt unsure about the relationship

Most readers sided with her, with some urging her to leave her partner