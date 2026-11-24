#1
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#3
I found out two things: that they had a group chat not including me and also the talking bad things about me in the text.
Can’t get any more clearer than this!
Real friends are reciprocal. They understand that there is a give-and-take dynamic. You have their back, and they have yours. You celebrate their wins and grieve their losses, and they answer in turn.
So-called fairweather friends are only ever around when things are good and fun and lighthearted. The moment things get tough, you need a favor, or you require genuine emotional support, they are nowhere to be found.
Meanwhile, fake friends use their relationship with you simply for their own benefit. They have no true loyalty to you. Nor do they care about your wants or needs. You are simply a means to an end for them.
#4
#5
Our friendship ended when I told her I was moving in with him she had a complete unhinged meltdown on the beach. Fast foward 8 years later we are happily married, own a house, have 2 kids, and 2 dogs.
#6
Fake friends tend to be:
- Inconsistent with their support
- Uninterested in your life
- Unreliable and flake on you
- Disrespectful, dismissive, and prone to humiliating you
- Jealous of your successes and accomplishments
- Manipulative and prone to using guilt and emotional blackmail
- Likely to disregard or overstep your boundaries, personal space, or privacy
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#9
According to clinical psychologist Aimee Daramus, PsyD, you can build authentic friendships by allowing the relationship to evolve naturally. Over time, you can sense their patterns of behavior. Keep an eye out for manipulative tendencies, a habit of gossiping, excessive flattery, and them taking advantage of your kindness.
Try to focus your time and energy on people who have similar values and allow you to be your authentic self.
In the meantime, remember that it’s the quality of your friendships that matters more than the quantity. A few truly meaningful, supportive people in your life mean more than a huge number of individuals who you hardly know.
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#12
We want to hear your thoughts, opinions, stories, and vents in the comments below, Pandas.
Have you ever had moments when the scales fell from your eyes, and you realized that someone whom you thought of as a friend was anything but?
Meanwhile, who is someone in your life who continues to have your back, no matter what storms come your way?
What do you look for in a friend, and what are some false friend red flags that you’re wary of?
Let us know!
#13
#14
Then, sophomore year when the cast list for the fall play went up and she didn't get in but I did and she changed her voicemail greeting to personally blame me ("If this is Katie and you're looking for your KNIFE you left it in my BACK").
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#17
No regrets. Her number was blocked before I left the parking garage!