Real friends are reciprocal. They understand that there is a give-and-take dynamic. You have their back, and they have yours. You celebrate their wins and grieve their losses, and they answer in turn.

So-called fairweather friends are only ever around when things are good and fun and lighthearted. The moment things get tough, you need a favor, or you require genuine emotional support, they are nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, fake friends use their relationship with you simply for their own benefit. They have no true loyalty to you. Nor do they care about your wants or needs. You are simply a means to an end for them.