Image credits: Angela George Randy Newman Height 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) Net Worth $50 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Born November 28, 1943 Birthplace Los Angeles, California, US Age 83 Years Old Horoscope Sagittarius Profiles

Who Is Randy Newman?

Randy Newman is an American singer and composer recognized for his satirical songwriting style. His witty piano arrangements blend classic Americana, traditional blues, and rich orchestral backing to create deeply memorable musical portraits.

He gained widespread public attention when his satirical 1977 single “Short People” became a major hit. That chart triumph established his mainstream reputation and presaged decades of acclaimed Hollywood animated film scoring.

Full Name Randall Stuart Newman Gender Male Height 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University of California, Los Angeles Father Irving George Newman Mother Adele Fox Siblings Alan Newman Kids Amos Newman, Eric Newman, John Newman, Patrick Newman, Alice Newman

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Los Angeles and New Orleans, Randy Newman drew deep inspiration from his musical uncles. His father worked as an internist, while three prominent uncles composed iconic film scores on legendary Hollywood studio soundstages.

He attended University High School before enrolling at the University of California, Los Angeles. Studying composition alongside professional songwriting jobs, he honed the distinctive piano skills that eventually launched his solo recording career.

Notable Relationships

A long history of enduring personal ties has marked the musician’s life away from the stage. He married Roswitha Schmale in 1967, remaining together for nearly two decades before their quiet divorce.

He later married producer Gretchen Preece in 1990, establishing a stable partnership that has endured for decades. The composer has five adult children with whom he maintains close family relationships across both marriages.

Career Highlights

Classic studio albums like Sail Away and Good Old Boys established Randy Newman as a master of American satirical songwriting. His famous single “I Love L.A.” became a regional anthem, while “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” won over generations of listeners.

Expanding into Hollywood scoring, he penned celebrated film soundtracks for Ragtime and The Natural. His long partnership with Pixar Animation Studios yielded unforgettable orchestral scores for Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., and A Bug’s Life.

To date, Newman has collected two Academy Awards, six Grammy Awards, and three Emmy Awards alongside an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing Newman as a fixture in modern pop culture.

Signature Quote

“I think that comedy is a very good vehicle for delivering serious ideas.”