64 Seriously Random And Weird Pics That Prove We’re Living In Very Bizarre Times

It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words. But some images leave us speechless. Not because they're beautiful, terrifying or sad. But because they're just plain weird. So strange that it might take a while to process what exactly we're looking at, and why it's so intriguing.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the page's best posts. Many provide yet more proof that the world is indeed a very strange place. These types of pictures usually only pop up now and again, almost out of nowhere. Our brain does a bit of a backflip, and eventually, we move on. Today, is a bit different because what you're about to experience is the ultimate Olympics of Mind-Benders. There's an Instagram account dedicated to sharing the most random and bizarre photos spotted online. @randompictureeverydayy is a wall of wonderful weirdness, andhas put together a list of the page's best posts. Many provide yet more proof that the world is indeed a very strange place.