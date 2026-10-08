We began the year of our lord 2026 with a viral meme of the Skyrim skeleton banging its shield. It reflected most of our moods at the time pretty accurately: the state of the world was making many people feel pretty helpless, and a good scream seemed like a good way to release pent-up emotions.
Yet memes have been around for so long that there ought to be a “History of memes” subject taught at universities. If you don’t have a preference for any particular genre of memes, the funny posts on the “Tag That Fool” IG page offer a good selection of almost everything and anything. Check out a compilation of the funny pics Bored Panda found there, and let us know your favorites in the comments!
More info: Instagram
#1
6points
#2
6points
#3
5points
#4
5points
#5
5points
#6
5points
#7
5points
#8
5points
#9
5points
#10
5points
#11
5points
#12
4points
#13
4points
#14
4points
#15
4points
#16
4points
#17
4points
#18
4points
#19
4points
#20
4points
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile