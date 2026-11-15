79 Random Memes That Have No Business Being This Relatable

Have you ever been casually scrolling and suddenly, you feel personally attacked? It's like some stranger has seen into the depths of your soul, and managed to turn your struggles into a laughing matter.

Memes can do that. All it takes is a random picture of a potato, a fat cat or a cracked dish, along with a few choice words, to sum up what we've been secretly thinking (or doing) for the past three months. At worst, we've been exposed. At best, at least we know that we're not alone. The other thing memes do well is bring people together, and allow them to collectively laugh at their own misgivings.