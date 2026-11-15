79 Random Memes That Have No Business Being This Relatable

Have you ever been casually scrolling and suddenly, you feel personally attacked? It's like some stranger has seen into the depths of your soul, and managed to turn your struggles into a laughing matter.
Memes can do that. All it takes is a random picture of a potato, a fat cat or a cracked dish, along with a few choice words, to sum up what we've been secretly thinking (or doing) for the past three months. At worst, we've been exposed. At best, at least we know that we're not alone. The other thing memes do well is bring people together, and allow them to collectively laugh at their own misgivings.
If you're looking for a place to feel seen, you might want to check out an Instagram page called Kontent Kreators. It's a crazy little corner of the internet where more than 76,000 people gather to remind each other that we're all in this together. The posts are funny, painfully relatable and somehow perfectly capture the chaos of simply being a person. Here are some of the best...
#1
10points
#2
10points
#3
10points
#4
10points
#5
10points
#6
9points
#7
9points
#8
8points
#9
7points
#10
7points
#11
7points
#12
7points
#13
7points
#14
6points
#15
6points
#16
6points
#17
6points
#18
6points
#19
6points
#20
6points
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile