One of the saddest parts about adulting is how little time we get to spend with our friends. From meeting every day in college to hanging out once every two or three months, we all grow up. But when staying in touch gets hard, memes come in handy. Honestly, I’m so grateful that they exist.
All you have to do is share a meme and your friends know what’s up with you. Fortunately, some really wonderful pages online do the honorable work of collecting them. Well, “Rating the Meme” is one of them, and they have some of the most random, relatable, and hilarious ones you’ll find online. Check out the best of them below!
#1
7points
#2
6points
#3
6points
#4
6points
#5
6points
#6
6points
#7
6points
#8
6points
#9
6points
#10
5points
#11
5points
#12
5points
#13
5points
#14
5points
#15
5points
#16
5points
#17
5points
#18
5points
#19
5points
#20
5points
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile