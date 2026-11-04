How many memes did you share with your friends or family today? One? Ten? Maybe a hundred? It may seem like a trivial or even lazy way to communicate with people, but some experts say sharing memes is actually an act of love.

“In the digital age, small gestures like sharing a meme or a video can significantly strengthen emotional bonds,” reads one study published in the Journal of Consumer Research in February this year. It adds that many who shares memes find that it's “a great way to stay in touch” with friends on social platforms.