Ever come across a situation that seems perfectly normal until someone points out just how ridiculous it actually is? That's the kind of humor comic artist Brian Whitmarsh, better known as Brian Wonderful, brings to his work.

Through his comic series “ Wonder Division ,” Brian takes inspiration from all sorts of things, including modern technology, pop culture, relationships, and everyday social situations. His colorful illustrations often start with something familiar before taking a funny, sarcastic, or completely unexpected turn.

We've featured Brian's comics before, and he keeps finding new ways to poke fun at human behavior and the world around us. He also likes to play with familiar fictional characters, giving them his own humorous twist.

Scroll down to check out his latest selection, enjoy the unexpected punchlines, and don't forget to vote for your favorite comics!