The sad reality is that not all parents are, well, good at parenting. Some grown-ups neglect their duties to such a massive extent that their own kids have to pick up the slack at home. They become authority figures for their own siblings.

One young woman went viral with a mind-boggling story about how she had to become a full-time parent for her multiple siblings. All of this happened because her mom left for a week and never bothered to come back. What follows is an epic tale of family drama and a look at what true responsibility looks like.

Some young adults take on the role of their parents - this 19-year-old found herself stuck looking after her siblings after their neglectful mom disappeared

Technically, the mom promised she'd come back in a week, but it was just another lie

The story started going viral, and people weighed in with their advice

Soon after, the author had an update to share

Ideally, all parents should embrace the authoritative style of parenting

The way an adult parents in their day-to-day life has a massive impact on their children’s mental and emotional health, as well as their future.

The reality is that no, not all parenting styles are equal. Some are clearly better than others . And while no parent will ever be perfect, there is just one style you should ideally aspire to.

Authoritative parenting (this is objectively the best style) Permissive parenting (also known as indulgent parenting) Authoritarian parenting Neglectful parenting (this is also known as uninvolved, disengaged, or maladaptive parenting)

In a nutshell, the first style, authoritative parenting, creates the best environment at home for kids to grow, develop, and thrive. Authoritative parents provide a high level of rule enforcement and also lots of love and encouragement.

In contrast, permissive parents have few (if any) rules at home, but they shower their kids with lots of love and support. Authoritarian parents provide little love and support but have strict rules and regulations at home. Meanwhile, households that have neglectful parents lack both rules and love. The latter style is the very worst one. You should avoid it at all costs.

According to Clinical psychologist Coda Derrig, PhD, authoritative parents (who you should aim to copy) encourage rules and also provide plenty of affection and encouragement.

Parents who are authoritative listen to their child, ask for their perspective, and praise their successes. At the same time, they set and follow through on clear and appropriate boundaries.

“Authoritative parenting is all about compromise, negotiation and working reasonably together. That ability to work with others is something you don’t really see modeled as well with other parenting styles,” she explains.

“Authoritative parenting means there’s a lot of room for discussion. That can help kids succeed later because that’s pretty consistent with how the world works.”

Meanwhile, permissive parents see their kids more as friends than children who need an authority figure in their life. Kids who grow up in these households often have trouble following rules. They also struggle with self-regulation, unhealthy habits, and “me first” perspectives.

Authoritarian parents, on the other hand, set very high expectations and harsh consequences for their kids. Children in these households grow up feeling insecure, fearful of punishment, overly passive, and anxious. Alternatively, they might even lash out by embodying aggressive or bullying behavior.

Neglectful households result in hyper-self-sufficient kids who have trouble building relationships

Finally, neglectful parents are minimally involved in their children’s lives. They might provide the basic necessities (food, shelter, clothing, etc.), but set no expectations and show little if any affection. Kids who grow up in neglectful households become incredibly self-sufficient because they know they can’t expect others to help them. The downside is that as these kids grow, they struggle to develop healthy relationships.

“Generally speaking, we want parents to mainly strive toward an authoritative style. Using this type of parenting as your guide allows parents to manage most situations effectively,” Dr. Derrig states.

“Authoritative parents know when to dial up or down on affection, and when to dial up or down on enforcing boundaries. Those are important parenting skills that will serve everyone well.”

According to Psychology Today, one of the key things that matter in parenting is consistency. If you flip-flop between parenting styles and expectations, it’s no good for anyone.

You can do the following to develop healthier parenting habits:

Be consciously warm and loving toward your kids

Set age-appropriate limits

Actively listen to your children’s concerns

Gently but firmly ask to be treated with respect

Notice your kids behaving well

Make your children feel seen and acknowledged

Once you’ve read through the entire family and parenting saga, scroll down to the comments section at the bottom of this post to share your thoughts. What are the biggest parenting red and green flags for you? What style of parenting do you think best describes you? What advice would you give anyone who has to shoulder parental responsibilities while still very young? Let us know.

Here's how some people reacted to the important update

The next family drama update came soon after

People shared their thoughts, and the author interacted with them in the comments

Here is what happened next

Internet users rushed in with their tips and insights

Later, the author vented about how difficult her life had become

Internet users were very supportive

Here's what happened next in the author's life

Readers once again shared their thoughts

Some time passed, and the author posted another update

People online shared comments supporting the young woman

In another follow-up post, the author shared what happened next

Internet users had a lot to say

Later, the author asked for more help

So, readers pitched their ideas and advice

After reading the advice, the woman shared an update

People loved the update

There was a shocking development in the story

Readers were taken aback by what they read

The story continued to go viral, so the author shared a follow-up post

This is what folks online had to say about the continuing drama

Later, the woman revealed a bit more context about her situation

Here's how readers reacted to her post

Here is what happened next

Internet users shared their advice about parenting hardships

The author ranted and vented about her responsibilities

People understood where she was coming from. They were supportive

There was a huge change in the family's living situation

Readers were happy to hear about the development

The author had a holiday-themed update to share

Internet users celebrated the massive progress and success the young woman achieved

After that, she shared more details about daily life

Once again, people pitched in with their supportive words and advice

The woman had some ideas she wanted to run by her supporters

Here's what people told her

The author was incredibly grateful to everyone who helped her over the years

The feeling was mutual. Here's how people responded

The author had one final update to share with everyone

People online reacted to the final update

Here's what some internet users said about the entire story as it went viral elsewhere online