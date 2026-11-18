The sad reality is that not all parents are, well, good at parenting. Some grown-ups neglect their duties to such a massive extent that their own kids have to pick up the slack at home. They become authority figures for their own siblings.
One young woman went viral with a mind-boggling story about how she had to become a full-time parent for her multiple siblings. All of this happened because her mom left for a week and never bothered to come back. What follows is an epic tale of family drama and a look at what true responsibility looks like.
Some young adults take on the role of their parents - this 19-year-old found herself stuck looking after her siblings after their neglectful mom disappeared
Technically, the mom promised she'd come back in a week, but it was just another lie
The story started going viral, and people weighed in with their advice
Soon after, the author had an update to share
Ideally, all parents should embrace the authoritative style of parenting
The way an adult parents in their day-to-day life has a massive impact on their children’s mental and emotional health, as well as their future.
The reality is that no, not all parenting styles are equal. Some are clearly better than others. And while no parent will ever be perfect, there is just one style you should ideally aspire to.
The four main parenting styles are:
- Authoritative parenting (this is objectively the best style)
- Permissive parenting (also known as indulgent parenting)
- Authoritarian parenting
- Neglectful parenting (this is also known as uninvolved, disengaged, or maladaptive parenting)
In a nutshell, the first style, authoritative parenting, creates the best environment at home for kids to grow, develop, and thrive. Authoritative parents provide a high level of rule enforcement and also lots of love and encouragement.
In contrast, permissive parents have few (if any) rules at home, but they shower their kids with lots of love and support. Authoritarian parents provide little love and support but have strict rules and regulations at home. Meanwhile, households that have neglectful parents lack both rules and love. The latter style is the very worst one. You should avoid it at all costs.
According to Clinical psychologist Coda Derrig, PhD, authoritative parents (who you should aim to copy) encourage rules and also provide plenty of affection and encouragement.
Parents who are authoritative listen to their child, ask for their perspective, and praise their successes. At the same time, they set and follow through on clear and appropriate boundaries.
“Authoritative parenting is all about compromise, negotiation and working reasonably together. That ability to work with others is something you don’t really see modeled as well with other parenting styles,” she explains.
“Authoritative parenting means there’s a lot of room for discussion. That can help kids succeed later because that’s pretty consistent with how the world works.”
Meanwhile, permissive parents see their kids more as friends than children who need an authority figure in their life. Kids who grow up in these households often have trouble following rules. They also struggle with self-regulation, unhealthy habits, and “me first” perspectives.
Authoritarian parents, on the other hand, set very high expectations and harsh consequences for their kids. Children in these households grow up feeling insecure, fearful of punishment, overly passive, and anxious. Alternatively, they might even lash out by embodying aggressive or bullying behavior.
Neglectful households result in hyper-self-sufficient kids who have trouble building relationships
Finally, neglectful parents are minimally involved in their children’s lives. They might provide the basic necessities (food, shelter, clothing, etc.), but set no expectations and show little if any affection. Kids who grow up in neglectful households become incredibly self-sufficient because they know they can’t expect others to help them. The downside is that as these kids grow, they struggle to develop healthy relationships.
“Generally speaking, we want parents to mainly strive toward an authoritative style. Using this type of parenting as your guide allows parents to manage most situations effectively,” Dr. Derrig states.
“Authoritative parents know when to dial up or down on affection, and when to dial up or down on enforcing boundaries. Those are important parenting skills that will serve everyone well.”
According to Psychology Today, one of the key things that matter in parenting is consistency. If you flip-flop between parenting styles and expectations, it’s no good for anyone.
You can do the following to develop healthier parenting habits:
- Be consciously warm and loving toward your kids
- Set age-appropriate limits
- Actively listen to your children’s concerns
- Gently but firmly ask to be treated with respect
- Notice your kids behaving well
- Make your children feel seen and acknowledged
Once you’ve read through the entire family and parenting saga, scroll down to the comments section at the bottom of this post to share your thoughts. What are the biggest parenting red and green flags for you? What style of parenting do you think best describes you? What advice would you give anyone who has to shoulder parental responsibilities while still very young? Let us know.
Here's how some people reacted to the important update
The next family drama update came soon after
People shared their thoughts, and the author interacted with them in the comments
Here is what happened next
Internet users rushed in with their tips and insights
Later, the author vented about how difficult her life had become
Internet users were very supportive
Here's what happened next in the author's life
Readers once again shared their thoughts
Some time passed, and the author posted another update
People online shared comments supporting the young woman
In another follow-up post, the author shared what happened next
Internet users had a lot to say
Later, the author asked for more help
So, readers pitched their ideas and advice
After reading the advice, the woman shared an update
People loved the update
There was a shocking development in the story
Readers were taken aback by what they read
The story continued to go viral, so the author shared a follow-up post
This is what folks online had to say about the continuing drama
Later, the woman revealed a bit more context about her situation
Here's how readers reacted to her post
Here is what happened next
Internet users shared their advice about parenting hardships
The author ranted and vented about her responsibilities
People understood where she was coming from. They were supportive
There was a huge change in the family's living situation
Readers were happy to hear about the development
The author had a holiday-themed update to share
Internet users celebrated the massive progress and success the young woman achieved
After that, she shared more details about daily life
Once again, people pitched in with their supportive words and advice
The woman had some ideas she wanted to run by her supporters
Here's what people told her
The author was incredibly grateful to everyone who helped her over the years
The feeling was mutual. Here's how people responded
The author had one final update to share with everyone
People online reacted to the final update
Here's what some internet users said about the entire story as it went viral elsewhere online
Monika PašukonytėBoredPanda StaffView profile