#1
Total time ..... about 10 minutes from hired to fired.
#2
Years back I was leaving as manager of one location, so they hired someone to take over. This woman lived very close by, and our business was very community oriented, and my boss really thought it would be a good fit. I recommended someone else because something just seemed... off. Alas, she was hired... and fired on day two.
She did live very close, and she was also a completely insane trust fund baby (this was in Los Gatos, CA - super rich area). On day two she just... disappeared. She was the only person that was supposed to be on site (my boss' husband just happened to stop in while she was gone), so she left the place unlocked, unsupervised and with no indication of where she'd gone or when she'd be back. She ended up being gone for about an hour, and then got back at like 11AM because this was right at the start of the day.
Where had she gone? Well, she didn't like the shoes she'd picked out for her outfit so she walked home to change, then walked back. They weren't broken, uncomfortable, etc. - she just didn't feel pretty enough in them and wanted to be giving people the best possible impression. Her words.
It was at that point my boss finally stopped being kind. Unbelievable. This woman was like 40+ years old, too, not just some teen or something.
#3
During those 2 weeks he did a lot of things to annoy people, repeatedly resulting in him being called into our boss's office to be told "don't do that." It was annoying/stressing our boss to constantly have to tell this guy not to do very obvious things.
One day my boss calls him into his office for another chat. My boss isn't sure if he's going to fire him yet, but is going to see how the chat goes.
The guy starts off the conversation with "[Boss], you really need to relax." My boss said "You know, you're right. You're fired."
The dude had unknowingly recommended his own termination.
2 weeks later he came back to the office to try to convince our boss that our boss had made a mistake firing him. That did not go well.
One example of something he did:
It was 2011 and we worked at a video game studio on an MMO that had been live for about 5 years at that point. The graphics and in-house engine were clearly dated.
This guy was hired into QA largely because he played the MMO a lot and was very familiar with it, although he definitely wasn't familiar with game development... at all.
So on his first week there, he sends an email to the lead engineer and CCs a lot of people basically saying "You don't know what you're doing. I know how we can get our game to have better graphics and be less buggy. We just need to start using the Unreal Engine."
People who have any game dev experience are having their minds blown right now, but in case you don't understand what I'm writing... This guy was basically suggesting we completely rewire the entire game, using an engine that wasn't optimized for our genre, made it sound like it would be no-big-deal and publicly called the lead engineer an idiot for not doing it. He had no idea what he was talking about, and spoke to others as if he knew everything the project should be doing.
There was once a time when all you had to do to get a job was walk into an office, ask if they were hiring, and walk out with a new position. Easy peasy, right? Of course, things weren’t quite that simple for everyone back then, but compared to the hoops job seekers have to jump through these days, it sure sounds like a dream.
Now, to even have a chance at getting hired, you have to put together a CV and hope it makes it past the software companies use to screen applications. Then there’s updating your LinkedIn profile and sliding into recruiters’ DMs to help yourself stand out.
And once you finally land an interview, you might still have to go through several rounds or complete different test assignments before getting an offer. All the while, you’re competing against who knows how many other applicants.
If you’ve been struggling to find work lately, you’re certainly not alone. According to a 2025 survey by Indeed, 45% of job seekers said the process had become more challenging. Meanwhile, a Greenhouse survey of 2,200 active job seekers in the US, UK, and Ireland found that only 7% believed the job market favored candidates. Those aren’t exactly encouraging numbers.
And sometimes, all that effort doesn’t even get you a rejection email. Another Greenhouse report found that 61% of job seekers had been ghosted after an interview. Imagine spending hours preparing for a conversation, and then hearing absolutely nothing. It’s enough to make anyone dread opening another job application.
#4
Added: second one was we hired a maintenance guy and he was wearing a hoodie during the interview. He showed up first day in uniform and it was revealed he had an SS tattoo on the back of his neck. He was let go immediately.
#5
I was working as a government contractor and a new hire came aboard. While he was waiting on his work laptop to be configured, he pulled out another laptop from his bag to jump on a Microsoft Teams meeting.
Considering he didn’t have an account or email with our organization yet, we asked what meeting he was on after his call was done.
Turns out he was working another job. Guy had some brass balls to try work another job right in front of our clients.
#6
One of my guys came to me and was like “hey boss somethings wrong with this guy, he’s like messed up or something.” I go over there and this man was obliterated drunk by 9 am. I guess he said he needed to grab something out of his car and that’s when he drank. Looked in the car and there was an empty fifth of vodka on the passenger seat. Fired him immediately.
I called his emergency contact, explained that he was drunk and to come get him because he’s been fired. His wife showed up, slapped the hell out of him and took him home.
But suppose you finally get that long-awaited offer and sign the contract. Congratulations! Now comes the next challenge: making sure you actually get to keep the job.
In many countries, new employees have to go through a probation period, during which employers can assess whether they’re a good fit. And depending on where you live, losing your job during those first few months can be surprisingly easy.
For example, in the Netherlands, employers and employees can end a contract immediately during a valid trial period, without having to give a reason, although certain legal protections still apply.
Meanwhile, most US states follow a system known as at-will employment, which generally allows employers to dismiss workers at any time, provided the reason isn’t illegal.
There are some exceptions, though, depending on employment contracts and other legal protections. Still, it’s interesting how differently countries approach something as important as job security.
#7
#8
#9
The reasons people get fired are a whole other story. As this Reddit thread shows, there are plenty of ways to lose a job, but some are more common than others.
For example, a CareerBuilder survey found that among employers who regretted hiring someone, 58% said the employee’s work wasn’t good enough, while 52% mentioned a bad attitude. Interestingly, 20% said they could tell they’d made a hiring mistake within the very first week.
Then again, losing a job doesn’t always mean someone has done something wrong. Sometimes, companies have to cut costs or simply don’t need as many employees anymore. In fact, a 2026 Gallup survey found that 21% of US workers said their employers were letting people go and reducing their workforce.
Whatever the circumstances, getting fired can be a pretty unpleasant experience, especially after putting so much effort into getting hired. So, to anyone currently looking for work, we wish you the best of luck finding something you enjoy and, hopefully, keeping it for longer than the people in this list!
#10
We got a few hours in and I was about to hand him back over to my colleague but first I asked him how he was finding the job so far. He bluntly responded "well, to be honest I think it freaking sucks". After a stunned silence he added "but its a job".
I handed him to my colleague and then went and talked directly to the boss who agreed to let him go immediately. I asked a different colleague (who was an ex bouncer) to sit in the board room for the meeting because I was afraid he was going to kick off. I went back down, asked him to come up to the board room and told him it wasn't go to work out so to leave. He took out the Stanley knife we'd given him, I almost shat myself but he placed it on the table, shook my hand and walked out. This was about 8 years ago, and even today if if someone at work asks how our day is going we respond "well, to be honest it freaking sucks."
#11
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#13
#14
Her first day, she gets - I am very serious - 30 calls from home.
End of the day, we have a talk with her and she assures us that the calls will stop.
The next day she's got 10 calls before lunch. The CEO says to patch in the next call for her to him.
t was her freak-show boyfriend.
CEO tells him the calls have to stop if new girl's going to keep her job, things get ugly.
15 minutes later boyfriend shows up with a gun at our building screaming for CEO. Boyfriend didn't know CEO was an ex marine and packed heat in his desk. He'd been waiting for his moment.
Thankfully the cops get there before our CEO decides to handle this guy himself. (Turns out the cops respond quickly when you're working in a rich neighborhood and say a dude with a gun is at your doors)
Girl was fired same day.
#15
#16
Gets email with attachment, attachment is blocked by antivirus, so what does he do?
Into server room uses administrator on server to bypass antivirus & yes it was a virus.
Arrived 0900 walked out by 1200.
#17
Security walked her out 30 minutes later.
#18
I said: I guess? I didn't really think about it, I have a girlfriend.
I was fired an hour later and told I wasn't a good fit. I'm still not sure what the correct answer was there.
#19
#20
We had to interview for a Power BI position but HR did not allow us to ask technical questions because of HR imposed time constraints. The lady we interviewed said all the right things, used all the right words and had all the right things on her CV.
Day 1 i'm taking her through Power BI and its very clear she knows next to nothing. So I pivot into SQL, hoping that its just a "knows the stuff, can learn the tool" problem. Nope, doesn't know SQL. SQL was something she explicitly talked about in the interview as being good at.
Day 3 i'm on the phone to my boss, telling him this isn't going to work. She knows nothing. I've tried every adjacent skill and there is nothing she is capable of doing. His response "No way. I was in that interview. I'll spend tomorrow with her".
Day 4 Boss spends the day with her and confirms that yep, this girl is useless. Contacts HR to start termination. Australia has special rules that lets you terminate people in the first week differently than the first 3 months. HR's response was "Oh.. wow... how'd you work that out so fast... We don't have a procedure for that.... umm maybe you're stuck with her until the end of the probation period?"
Boss gets a very clever idea. We had a job for HR yet to be started. New girl is given that task. She walks down to the head of HR to ask questions about the project. He says "I don't have time, i'm on the phone". She then stands there and waits, in front of him, for his call to end.
Guess who was gone shortly after?