There was once a time when all you had to do to get a job was walk into an office, ask if they were hiring, and walk out with a new position. Easy peasy, right? Of course, things weren’t quite that simple for everyone back then, but compared to the hoops job seekers have to jump through these days, it sure sounds like a dream.

Now, to even have a chance at getting hired, you have to put together a CV and hope it makes it past the software companies use to screen applications. Then there’s updating your LinkedIn profile and sliding into recruiters’ DMs to help yourself stand out.

And once you finally land an interview, you might still have to go through several rounds or complete different test assignments before getting an offer. All the while, you’re competing against who knows how many other applicants.

If you’ve been struggling to find work lately, you’re certainly not alone. According to a 2025 survey by Indeed, 45% of job seekers said the process had become more challenging. Meanwhile, a Greenhouse survey of 2,200 active job seekers in the US, UK, and Ireland found that only 7% believed the job market favored candidates. Those aren’t exactly encouraging numbers.

And sometimes, all that effort doesn’t even get you a rejection email. Another Greenhouse report found that 61% of job seekers had been ghosted after an interview. Imagine spending hours preparing for a conversation, and then hearing absolutely nothing. It’s enough to make anyone dread opening another job application.