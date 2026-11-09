40 Puppies Snuggling Their Parents That Are Cuteness Times Two, As Shared By This Page

Few things can compete with a puppy curled up against a parent ten times its size. The little one is all round belly, velvet ears, and paws that seem borrowed from a much bigger animal, while the grown-up lies perfectly still so the nap won’t be disturbed. Put the two side by side and the cuteness doubles: same coat, same eyes, same slightly puzzled expression, only in a pocket-sized edition.

That’s the charm of this collection from the Facebook page Rocadog, which gathers some of its sweetest shots of puppies with their mothers and fathers. Some of the youngsters copy their parent’s pose so faithfully it looks rehearsed. Others have given up on posing altogether and are snoozing on a furry back, while a few stare into the camera with eyes so big and round they barely seem real.

Take a look below, but be warned: picking a favorite won’t be easy.