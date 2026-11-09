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40 Puppies Snuggling Their Parents That Are Cuteness Times Two, As Shared By This Page
Animals,DogsNOV 9, 2026

40 Puppies Snuggling Their Parents That Are Cuteness Times Two, As Shared By This Page

HidrėlėyEglė Tenikytė
Hidrėlėy and Eglė Tenikytė
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Few things can compete with a puppy curled up against a parent ten times its size. The little one is all round belly, velvet ears, and paws that seem borrowed from a much bigger animal, while the grown-up lies perfectly still so the nap won’t be disturbed. Put the two side by side and the cuteness doubles: same coat, same eyes, same slightly puzzled expression, only in a pocket-sized edition.
That’s the charm of this collection from the Facebook page Rocadog, which gathers some of its sweetest shots of puppies with their mothers and fathers. Some of the youngsters copy their parent’s pose so faithfully it looks rehearsed. Others have given up on posing altogether and are snoozing on a furry back, while a few stare into the camera with eyes so big and round they barely seem real.
Take a look below, but be warned: picking a favorite won’t be easy.
More info: Facebook | youtube.com

#1

40 Puppies Snuggling Their Parents That Are Cuteness Times Two, As Shared By This Page
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19points

#2

A grey French bulldog puppy snuggling its parent while sleeping in bed together
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18points

#3

Three spotted Dalmatians including a puppy snuggling with parents curled up together in a bed.
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18points

#4

Fluffy white puppy snuggling and reaching up to touch its parent dog.
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18points

#5

Two muddy fluffball puppies snuggling near their parent on a patio.
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18points

#6

A light golden puppy snuggling its parent dog on a wooden dock by the water at sunset
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17points

#7

A pug puppy snuggling behind its parent while sitting together on a leather sofa.
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16points

#8

A fluffly Australian Shepherd puppy snuggling with its parent, showing cuteness times two.
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13points

#9

A golden retriever puppy snuggling on top of its parent dog while resting.
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13points

#10

Golden Retriever puppy snuggling parent dog while holding a bee toy during naptime.
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13points

#11

A tiny dachshund puppy snuggling its parent dog face to face on a couch
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12points

#12

A Rottweiler puppy with blue eyes sitting next to its parent dog on a hay bale.
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10points

#13

Three fluffy Bernese Mountain Dog puppies snuggling their parent dog in the snow.
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7points

#14

A light tan Pitbull puppy sitting closely next to its parent dog.
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5points

#15

A beagle puppy snuggling close to its parent dog while sitting outdoors near a pool.
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5points

#16

Happy Golden Retriever puppies snuggling in front of their parent on steps.
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5points

#17

German Shepherd puppies snuggling with their parent dog indoors.
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5points

#18

An adorable golden retriever puppy snuggling close to its parent on a wooden floor.
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#19

An Australian Shepherd parent sitting above a row of newborn puppies sleeping on their backs.
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5points

#20

Adorable tiny white puppy snuggling close to its parent dog while resting.
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5points
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Hidrėlėy
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