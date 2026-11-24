Somewhere in almost everyone's camera roll, there's one photo they secretly think is a masterpiece. It might be a sunset caught at exactly the right second, a stranger mid-laugh on a busy street, or a shot so sharp and perfectly framed that it's hard to believe it came from their own hands. Most of the time, these photos never go anywhere. They sit quietly between screenshots and blurry snapshots, waiting for the right moment to be shown off.
A recent post on Threads asked people to finally bring those photos out into the open. The question was simple: share the shot that makes you go, "Damn, I'm actually proud of this one." Photographers of every level answered with their best work. The replies ranged from dramatic skies and sweeping landscapes to quiet everyday scenes, each shaped by the choices of the person who took it.
Scroll through 40 standout images below, pick your favorite, and ask yourself honestly whether anything in your camera roll could hold its own.
More info: threads.com
#1 Probably This!
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8points
#2 Aurora In New Zealand
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7points
#3 Silence
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7points
#4 Too Many To Choose
6points
#5 All Unedited, Shot On iPhone 13 Pro Max
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6points
#6 Too Many To Choose
6points
#7 Lower Antelope Canyon, Located On Navajo Land Near Page, Arizona In 2017
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6points
#8 Bird In Cherry Blossom Tree At Tokyo Skytree
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6points
#9 Too Many To Choose
5points
#10 NY
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5points
#11 This One!! Fish In The Sky
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5points
#12 Miyajima Island, Japan
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5points
#13 Using iPhone 16 Pro Max
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5points
#14 That Bird Is A Paid Actor
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5points
#15 Big Bend National Park
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5points
#16 Nagano, Japan My Ultimate Favorite
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4points
#17 Up Close And Personal With This Beauty! Sabi Sands South Africa
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4points
#18 Nature Is Life
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4points
#19 Cn
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4points
#20 Too Many To Choose
4points
AleksandraContent WriterView profile