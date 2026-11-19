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#1
The most interesting drive was not players, but an executive from the governing body of tennis and the President of a Sports Management company. They spent much of the time gossiping about the players (who was sleeping with who, who had relationship troubles, who hated who on the tour) - lots of salacious stuff. They also spent a fair amount of time talking about how snotty and controlling the main sponsor of another country’s open was. When they got out, the official said to me “Thanks for the ride. You sure heard a lot!” I said “I’m not a fan, so I don’t know who you were talking about.” She laughed and left.
#2
#3
Having a personal chauffeur certainly has its perks. You don't have to worry about finding parking, navigating rush-hour traffic, or driving home after a long workday. But while being driven around makes life easier for passengers, it isn't always an easy job for the driver. From unpredictable schedules to hours spent behind the wheel, chauffeurs face their fair share of challenges.
They also have to navigate unfamiliar routes, deal with traffic jams, accommodate last-minute changes, and remain patient with demanding passengers. And sometimes, a five-minute delay that's completely beyond their control can leave them dealing with an angry customer.
#4
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However, having someone drive us around is no longer a luxury reserved for the wealthy. Thanks to ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft, most of us can book a ride within minutes.
And judging by the numbers, there's certainly no shortage of customers. Uber recorded approximately 9.45 billion trips in 2023, compared to 7.64 billion in 2022. That's nearly 26 million trips a day, including deliveries.
#7
Me: I can barely afford rent in my town as it is- there's nothing left over to cover flights to Thailand or a second home.
Him: "If you want a better life, you just have to go out and do things like this. Find a way. Make a way. You can make it happen if you really want it. You could even just ask your family to help you get started."
Me: "I've been estranged from my family for twenty one years."
Him: goes back to scrolling on his phone
Edit: just realized the post asked about something you've overheard, not been told. Sorry. I'll leave it though, because what and ouch.
#8
Rich people throw out way to much nice things
Like theres actual computers and clothing in garbage.
#9
nvda around 20, bitcoin at 3-4000, etc.
he forgot he paid me 45k a year.
Now, with so many people using these services, not every ride is going to be a pleasant one. Passengers often share complaints about rude drivers, reckless driving, or last-minute cancellations.
However, drivers have some rather unpleasant stories of their own. And occasionally, dealing with a difficult passenger goes well beyond putting up with a little bad manners.
#10
What astounded me the most was how depraved celebrities really are. The conversations I overhead of all of them constantly cheating on each other, how they were willing to throw each other under the bus for even the slightest amount of personal gain, etc. These people are ruthless and operate on an entirely different frequency than normal people. The bad talking even extended to fans, especially from music producers and musicians themselves. Why anyone would talk like that about the people who literally pay their bills is appalling.
#11
I realized then there is a whole other world that some people live in where they can casually decide if they care about flying to England for a party with the Queen and their extent of a reaction is to call it a hoot.
#12
Woman was a wreck. Read any stories of her in Detroit. She was a wreck.
Queen, a driver from Washington, DC, shared one such experience with Business Insider. She recalled picking up a wealthy passenger who began questioning her about ride-share safety. When she tried to reassure him, he accused her of talking down to him.
He then started asking about her work schedule and how he could meet her again. Queen eventually reported the incident and requested not to be matched with him again.
#13
And my favorite was the kids talking about Italy, one was well off but his parents made him worth while the other was private jet wealthy. The second couldn’t understand how the other could only spend two weeks there that summer(he only had enough vacation at work for that) and then proceeded to say that it’s not even worth going anywhere in Europe unless you can stay a month or more.
#14
#15
I was serving dinner and one of the parents got a call.
All I heard him say was "well you just lost me 4 million dollars, so I don't really care that you're sorry."
He got up and walked away to have the rest of the conversation.
While Queen had to deal with a passenger who made her uncomfortable, others find themselves questioning the safety of those around them.
Bored Panda spoke with Rahul Mishra, an auto-rickshaw driver from India, who recalled picking up three college students. During the ride, they played loud music and began throwing things toward pedestrians. Mishra eventually stopped near a traffic police officer to deal with the situation.
#16
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#18
Friends family owns executive car service in a midwestern city(think Black Tahoes and Escalades) Every so often I would get to help out, usually during the largest music festival in the world if anyone can figure out that clue. Drive some bands, almost exclusively nice folks - just for some background context.
This past summer got to go to a terrible city to the south of us to pick up an (arguably?) A list Actress back to our local airport due to some issues at the airport she was already at. Very nice girl, her and her sister/assistant (not sure) were very happy to be getting out of whatever was happening at this initial airport and seemed to be in especially good moods, talkative,etc.
Anyway, about 30 minutes into the drive - it was clear someone was having some issues and it wasn’t me. This kept happening until this absolutely beautiful girl - and I mean, absurdly pretty, flawless woman started to apologize for farting in the truck. Then she and her sister-assistant just laughed and laughed until they were essentially crying. It was one of the most confusing moments of my life. It was almost as if I couldn’t reconcile what was happening with who it was happening with. I imagine it’s like seeing a UFO - your brain just doesn’t know how to process what is happening, lol.
Anyway, she apologized numerous times and a laugh was had by all. I got them to their destination where they were handed off to the appropriate people and they went in their merry way.
TLDR: the most attractive human I’ve ever seen in person farted in my car and we all laughed about it.
Now, neither of these drivers expected anything unusual when they picked up their passengers. They were simply doing their jobs.
It's important for passengers to remember that driving requires constant attention, particularly on busy roads. Disruptive behavior in the back seat can distract the driver, putting not only those inside the vehicle but also pedestrians and other road users at risk.