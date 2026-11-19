Oh my God, was literally just talking about this and wondering if there would ever be an avenue to talk about it, lolol.



Friends family owns executive car service in a midwestern city(think Black Tahoes and Escalades) Every so often I would get to help out, usually during the largest music festival in the world if anyone can figure out that clue. Drive some bands, almost exclusively nice folks - just for some background context.

This past summer got to go to a terrible city to the south of us to pick up an (arguably?) A list Actress back to our local airport due to some issues at the airport she was already at. Very nice girl, her and her sister/assistant (not sure) were very happy to be getting out of whatever was happening at this initial airport and seemed to be in especially good moods, talkative,etc.

Anyway, about 30 minutes into the drive - it was clear someone was having some issues and it wasn’t me. This kept happening until this absolutely beautiful girl - and I mean, absurdly pretty, flawless woman started to apologize for farting in the truck. Then she and her sister-assistant just laughed and laughed until they were essentially crying. It was one of the most confusing moments of my life. It was almost as if I couldn’t reconcile what was happening with who it was happening with. I imagine it’s like seeing a UFO - your brain just doesn’t know how to process what is happening, lol.

Anyway, she apologized numerous times and a laugh was had by all. I got them to their destination where they were handed off to the appropriate people and they went in their merry way.



TLDR: the most attractive human I’ve ever seen in person farted in my car and we all laughed about it.