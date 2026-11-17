Prince William and Kate Middleton decided to experience how normal, ordinary people travel.

During their ongoing foreign trip to India , the couple were seen taking public transport in an effort to highlight sustainable travel.

But viewers claimed they were being “so performative” and were pretending “to be a commuter.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton tried traveling like ordinary commuters during their visit to India

Highlights Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised viewers by taking public transport during their trip to India.

Their attempt to travel like ordinary passengers sparked unexpected criticism.

“They are so performative it’s nauseating!!!” one commented online.

Prince William was also seen behind the wheel of an electric rickshaw with his wife during the trip.

It’s “so wonderful” to be back, Kate Middleton said after landing in India with Prince William on Monday, November 16.

A decade after they last visited Mumbai, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, are back in the country for their first joint overseas trip in four years.

They kicked off their tour playing some street cricket and meeting Indian sports icon Sachin Tendulkar.

“Thank you so much, it's so wonderful to be here again,” Kate said while thanking kids who came to watch them play.

Later in the day, their royal itinerary included a ride on the city’s metro.

They boarded the Mumbai Metro together, buying their own tickets at Vidhan Bhavan Station for ₹60 (approximately $0.64) and exiting at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) station.

The Prince and Princess of Wales swapped royal luxury for a ₹60 metro ride in Mumbai

As clips of their visit went viral, some viewers claimed Prince William and Kate appeared unfamiliar with how to use their tickets and needed assistance from people accompanying them.

Others assumed they were taking the Tube in the UK.

“Prince William William Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton having no idea how to use the Tube ticket, both have to be shown lol,” one critic wrote.

“She is looking around trying to figure it out. Isn't she supposed to be using the tube with her children frequently as the palace and British press tried to persuade us?” the commenter continued.

Others felt the metro ride did not look like a genuine public transport experience at all.

“Just pretend to be a commuter,” read one comment, while another said, “This is performative. All they had to do was watch someone go through.”

One critic said, “They literally closed down a whole metro in one of the busiest cities in the world on a fkn Monday so that these two can show how to ride on a fkn train??! They didn’t even need the tickets the barriers where already bloody open! They are so performative it’s nauseating!!!”

An X user responded to the tweet, saying: “This happened when it was past peak hour. I can vouch for this as I had traveled a few minutes before they took the Metro.”

“All tubes are different…I travel the globe and it’s different everywhere…smh…imagine getting mad about that,” one said.

Some viewers accused the royals of turning a routine metro ride into a publicity stunt

During their journey to Bandra Kurla Complex, the royal couple sat across female train pilots and discussed ways to create more opportunities for women in the transportation sector.

Upon reaching the station, they went to the Jio World Convention Centre for the 2026 Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly.

The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental initiative founded by Prince William in 2020.

The objective is to discover, fund, and support innovative solutions that could help alleviate the world's biggest environmental problems.

Earlier in the day, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar praised Prince William’s efforts to protect the environment through the Earthshot movement.

Prince William took the wheel of an electric rickshaw with his wife in the back on Day 2 of their trip

“However much we praise him and talk about this fantastic initiative, it's not enough, because the whole world is rallying with him,” he told reporters.

“This is a beautiful journey, to be able to protect the planet and create something really special,” he added.

On the second day of their three-day India trip , Kate and Prince WIlliam met the 15 finalists of the Earthshot Prize 2026 at Bandra Reclamation Garden.

Prince William was also seen driving an electric rickshaw with his wife in the back.

Ahead of their trip, the royal couple said they were “delighted” to visit India for this year’s Earthshot Prize.

They praised India for their contribution to the movement and said the country is “home to more Earthshot finalists and winners than any other country.”

“Throughout this week, we will celebrate the innovators and entrepreneurs driving that progress, as well as the young people whose creativity and determination give us so much optimism for the future,” they said.

“Embarrassing to say the least and they have to disrupt normal people’s lives everywhere they go to put on a show,” one commented online