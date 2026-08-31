Franciny Ehlke ’s luxurious maternity arrangements have drawn attention to the stark disparities in childbirth experiences.

The 26-year-old Brazilian beauty influencer had been delighting her 43 million social media followers with pregnancy updates since announcing in April that she was expecting her first child with billionaire husband Toni Maleh .

Highlights Influencer Franciny Ehlke faced backlash after showing off her lavish presidential maternity suite.

Viewers criticized the display of wealth, pointing to the stark contrast between her experience and the struggles faced by less privileged mothers.

Ehlke had previously flaunted lavish gifts from her husband, including a personalized helicopter and a reported $1 million engagement ring.

Her latest post, however, invited backlash when she gave viewers a glimpse inside the hospital room where she plans to spend labor and the days following her baby’s birth, with thousands noting that many mothers struggle to receive even basic support.

“ The world is so unfair . I keep thinking about thousands of women who don’t have all this assistance,” one viewer wrote.

Franciny Ehlke’s luxury maternity suite ruffled feathers as viewers highlighted the realities faced by less privileged women

Ehlke’s maternity suite boasts an extravagant bed, side tables, soft lighting and a bathroom fitted with a jacuzzi, where she said her newborn would have their first bath.

The space was also stocked with an assortment of treats, including macarons, pancakes and pastries.

Nurses and other hospital staff joined the influencer on the tour, walking her through the services and explaining what to expect during her stay.

Netizens, however, were less impressed, with many focusing on what they saw as an example of the perks money can provide.

“Seeing things from the bubble of privileged people makes me so sick,” one wrote.

“It’s a shame that so few mothers experience comfort like this,” another added.

“I hate inequality for real,” a third expressed.

Several others, meanwhile, referenced the affluent maternity ward created by ambitious TV hospital heiress Vanessa Romano in the soap opera Por Você .

Her pronunciation of “ala PREMIUM, baby” became a memorable meme among fans, who evoked it to mock Ehlke’s accommodation.

The influencer previously flaunted a helicopter and a lavish engagement ring gifted by Maleh

Before Maleh secured the presidential suite for Ehlke’s childbirth, he had spoiled her with a personalized helicopter , which he gave her as a birthday present in March 2025.

The aircraft featured the inscription “Fran,” the name of her makeup brand, and the influencer shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, “I have no words to thank you,” before joking that she would “go flying around.”

Days later, however, she made it clear that she had no intention of learning to pilot it herself, saying she would rather film content and do makeup while riding in it.

Her engagement had made headlines a month earlier.

Maleh proposed in February 2025, just three months after they began dating, presenting Ehlke with a Glamira ring reportedly worth slightly less than $1 million.

Ehlke manifested Maleh after making a list of her ideal partner’s qualities

“I only had two relationships in my teens, I didn’t feel mature enough. But with him, everything was different and very fast,” she said in a video.

“From the very beginning we were talking about the proposal, marriage, he really is the right person for me.”

Maleh, however, was someone she had manifested long before they met.

During a 2025 appearance on the PodDelas podcast, she revealed that she had written down in a notebook the characteristics she wanted in a partner.

“I said I wanted someone who could travel with me, was financially on the same level, who wanted to have children, get married, respect me, who was tall, dark-haired …I wrote it all down and put it out there for the universe to hear,” she recalled.

Maleh, for those unversed, is reported to be worth a whopping 1.6 billion Brazilian reais, which comes down to approximately $309 million, still a significant fortune.

He is listed as the founder and primary investor in 62 different businesses.

Ehlke and Maleh revealed the gender and name of their baby earlier this year

The couple is expecting a girl, according to a May 27 Instagram announcement featuring Maleh’s son Rafik, whom he shares with his ex-wife Renata Maggioni.

Ehlke and Maleh held pink and blue sweatshirts while Rafik prepared the reveal. He eventually returned wearing the pink one, confirming that he would soon have a little sister.

Ehlke became emotional over the news, saying, “Somehow, we always knew it was you.”



























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A post shared by Franciny Ehlke Maleh (@francinyehlke)





Just days later, on June 1, the couple announced that their daughter would be named Zara.

Ehlke explained that they wanted a short Arabic name, partly because of Maleh’s Lebanese heritage.

She also pointed to the name’s meanings, saying Zara is associated with a “flower that blooms” in Arabic, while in Hebrew it is linked to ideas including radiance, dawn, and shining.

The presidential maternity suite Ehlke debuted also had a nameplate reading “Zara” outside the room.

"Utter futility," a social media user said about Ehlke's maternity suite