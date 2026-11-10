Pop Star Dropped Chilling Warning About “Vile Predator” Russell Brand 20 Years Before His Conviction

On November 9, 2026, Russell Brand was found guilty of four counts of heinous crimes in a four-week court trial and sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison at London’s Southwark Crown Court.

The penalty stemmed from accusations that he violated four women at different times from 1999 to 2005, and he is still under investigation for cases involving two more alleged victims.

Highlights In November 2026, Russell Brand was found guilty of multiple abhorrent crimes and sentenced to prison for a decade.

In its wake, 20-year-old allegations made against him by a pop star surfaced, in which she accused him of being a “vile predator.”

The actor-comedian has previously admitted to struggling with a compulsive obsession about intimacy and adult content.

With Brand now jailed, past comments from Australian singer and actress Dannii Minogue have surfaced, in which she had labeled him a “vile predator.”

Minogue broke her silence after Brand behaved lecherously with her during an interview and followed her down a corridor.

Australian pop star Dannii Minogue accused Russell Brand of not taking “no for an answer” back in 2006

1 Leicester Square. In 2006, two decades before Brand would be sent to jail for indecent acts, Minogue was interviewed by him on his short-lived MTV show,

Minogue, who is currently a judge on the British dating game show I Kissed a Girl and previously was on The X Factor UK, later accused Brand of leering over her “fabulous breasts” and pestering her for her phone number.

The Mirror in a June 2006 interview. “He wouldn't take no for an answer.” “He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator . I certainly don't think he has cured his s*x add**tion, that's for sure,” she toldin a June 2006 interview. “He wouldn't take no for an answer.”

“He always goes that step too far. Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far,” Minogue added, saying that he was “absolutely not” her type.

1 Leicester Square was Brand’s MTV comeback after the network fired him for coming to work dressed as Osama bin Laden the day after the 9/11 attacks. However, Minogue didn't learn of that until after agreeing to do the show.

“I couldn't believe that I'd just agreed to be interviewed by someone who would do something like that. It really unnerved me,” she told The Mirror.

“And then throughout the whole interview he kept making shocking remarks that I can't even repeat. Just uttering the words would make me blush.”

Russell Brand had shed light on his compulsive obsession with intimacy in his memoirs

While Russell Brand denied every allegation against him in court, he admitted that he had led a “very promiscuous life” in the past but never had any non-consensual intimate encounters.

He claimed that he was “friendly, consensual, and warm” in all such experiences, and that some of them have been “unfavorably reframed decades later.”

He also described his behavior as “beyond-reckless philandering and idiocy” and confessed that he used his fame and success to “facilitate s*xual access” and agreed that it was wrong.

“Brand used his influence, status, and fame to exploit and s*xually offend women,” said UK Metropolitan Police’s Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy.

“As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be.”

He discussed his compulsiveness with intimacy at length in his three memoirs: My Booky Wook: A Memoir of Sex, Drugs, and Stand-Up (2007), Booky Wook 2: This Time It's Personal (2010), and Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions (2017).

He revealed that his “obsession” with intimacy and adult content began in his teen years, and he spent time at a treatment center in Philadelphia in 2005. However, he also battled with substance issues, and the former became particularly severe after he overcame the latter.

“The situation got out of hand when I was clean. If you don’t deal with the source, the condition will migrate and morph and attach to something else,” he said in a 2017 interview with US Weekly.

Several other female celebrities have opened up about Brand’s inappropriate actions

The UK’s Metropolitan Police opened an investigation into Russell Brand after he was accused in a 2023 media exposé of violating four women.

However, several others have publicly condemned him for his behavior, both before and after the allegations surfaced.

After their 2011 divorce, singer Katy Perry explicitly stated in interviews that she learned the “real truth” about him, which she chose to keep “locked in her safe.” She also accused him of being “controlling” behind closed doors.

Comedian Katherine Ryan said in a BBC TV documentary interview with Louis Theroux in 2022 that she called a colleague a “predator” to “his face” while filming a show together, but did not name the man at the time to avoid a “litigious minefield.”

Many believe Ryan was talking about 2018’s Roast Battle, a Comedy Central series that Brand reportedly quit after just six episodes.

Comedian Katy Brand, who is not related to him, shed light on how “men like Russell Brand are able to last so long in the entertainment business.”

She retold a story on Instagram from 2025 in which the producers refused to “think about” the allegations against Brand, even as they tried to bring him on board for a TV comedy show in 2019.

In November 2026, British TV host Vanessa Feltz said on the LBC radio show that, back in 2006, Brand told her he wanted to sleep with her and her daughters. Her youngest was just 15 at the time, she added.

"He has always made my skin crawl," one user said