We all know these characters, but probably not quite like this.

The artist behind Broh Simpson takes characters we all know and love from movies, cartoons, video games, and TV shows and puts them into completely unexpected situations, where things can get extremely dark for them. SpongeBob, Woody from Toy Story, superheroes, Pokémon, WALL-E, and many other pop-culture favorites appear in his strange and absurdly hilarious comics.

The cartoonist has a very peculiar sense of humor and loves taking familiar characters and stories in a completely different direction. His drawings also have a distinctive rough and expressive style, giving these iconic characters a slightly different look while still making them instantly recognizable.

We’ve picked some of the artist’s funniest pop-culture mashups and unexpected twists below. Scroll down and see if his particular brand of humor makes you laugh or simply think, “Oh, yikes.”