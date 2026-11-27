She's finally wheeled into a hospital room on a gurney, unable to move, and in the worst pain of her life. A nurse tells her there's nothing more they can do to help. They try, once again, to get hold of the neurosurgeon. He's still unavailable. So all she can do is wait. At this point, nothing will ease the pain and doctors are refusing to sedate her, just in case she stops breathing. For Kaitlin Rawson, it feels like a nightmare. She keeps telling herself that she'll soon wake up and realize that none of this actually happened. But unfortunately, it has. Just hours earlier, she'd been in a pole dancing class, preparing for an upcoming competition, and performing an advanced move for the very first time. "As I was holding the pose, waiting for my sister to tell me she had gotten the perfect photo from the right angle, my leg slipped and I lost all my grip and fell," she recalls in this exclusive interview with Bored Panda. "One second I was up on the pole, and the next I was on the floor. I landed on the front of my neck, with my chin lifted upwards and my legs curling backward towards my head. My immediate thought was that I couldn’t feel or move anything." Kaitlin Rawson Kaitlin Rawson had started pole-dancing just two years before the accident that would change the course of her life forever. "I was 17 years old. I thought it looked cool and convinced my mom to take me to a class, which we did together. From that first class I was hooked," the 29-year-old told Bored Panda. "Right before my accident in 2016, I was actually training for a competition." It would have been Rawson's first time competing on the pole. But she never made it to that competition. Instead, she spent months in hospital and even after being discharged, could not do the most basic things she had once taken for granted. The aspiring pole dancer had no idea what awaited her on that fateful day on the 15th of September, ten years ago. She tells us she'd gone about everything as per usual. "I was studying at the time, so I think I had attended lectures, and probably done some work for my classes," she recalls. "I remember I had actually been at the studio in the morning, prepping for the competition I had been training for." Kaitlin Rawson Rawson returned to the studio that evening for an intermediate class. "We were doing a move called brass monkey," she says. "The instructor suggested that I progress the move and go into a brass bridge. I tried the move for the first time and got into it easily, and I felt really comfortable." Rawson remembers people in class telling her how good it looked. She wanted to see for herself, so she asked her sister to take a photograph. Seconds later, disaster struck. Kaitlin Rawson "I went into the move again with the instructor spotting me to make sure I went into the move correctly. Once I was in the pose, she stepped back so she wouldn’t be in the photo," Rawson told us. The pole dancer slipped and fell, as her sister was taking the photograph. It was all captured on camera: Rawson landing on the floor, on the front of her neck, her chin lifted upwards and both legs curling backward. The class was in shock... As soon as she hit the ground, Rawson knew something was terribly wrong. Kaitlin Rawson "I started shouting out that I couldn’t move," she tells us. "There was a paramedic in the class. She was in the middle of practicing a move but when she realized what had happened to me, she told everyone not to touch or move me while she made her way down her pole and came to assess the situation. She log-rolled me onto my back and checked my vitals, while the receptionist at the studio phoned the ambulance." Rawson says that after what felt like forever, a response car with a senior paramedic finally arrived. "He checked my vitals and also tested my responses. He poked at my feet asking if I could feel anything - which I couldn’t. He asked me to try and wiggle my toes - which I couldn’t." A short while later, an ambulance arrived. Rawson was taken to a nearby hospital. Her mom accompanied her in the ambulance, while her sister and dad drove to meet them at the hospital. In excruciating pain and still unable to move, Rawson was immediately taken for X-Rays and scans. She says that part of the evening is now a blur in her memory. But there are parts that she will never forget. "After all the scans, I was wheeled into a room on my gurney and the lovely trauma nurse told me there was nothing more they could do until the neurosurgeon arrived. So we had to wait while the nurses tried to get hold of him," recalls the pole dancer. It was an agonizing and terrifying wait. Kaitlin Rawson "By this point, I was experiencing the worst pain I had ever felt," Rawson reveals. "My right hip felt like it was on fire. Nothing was helping the pain and the doctors would not sedate me as they suspected I had fractured my C4 vertebrae and I might have stopped breathing if I was sedated." She says it all felt like a dream. "Like it couldn’t possibly be happening to me. I kept telling myself that at any moment I would wake up and everything would be back to normal." But that didn't happen. Rawson tell us that after trying repeatedly, the nurses could not get hold of the neurosurgeon. A decision was eventually taken to have the severely injured pole dancer airlifted to another hospital. Once there, she finally got to see a neurosurgeon. "I was taken into surgery to get a spinal fusion around lunchtime the day after the accident, and then spent another week in the ICU," she says, adding that at this point, the doctors still couldn’t tell her anything about her prognosis. They did however, tell her family that the best option was surgery, even though it would come with a lot of risks, including permanent paralysis or even death. "At the time I was not told any of this," Rawson reveals. "I only found out all the details about my case later, and how risky the surgery was." She says that when she spoke to the neurosurgeon after her surgery, she was told that they could not give her a prognosis for her recovery. "At that point, I still couldn't move much," she recalls. "I was only able to slightly wiggle my fingers and they were unsure how much (if any) movement I would regain, as there was a lot of swelling of my spinal cord, which could reduce and get better. But there was also a chance there was permanent damage they couldn't see." Rawson started with physiotherapy the day after her surgery. Kaitlin Rawson "The hospital physiotherapists would come to my bed and basically just tried to get me moving as much as possible," she tells us. "It was very important for my recovery that I used my muscles as much as possible and in whatever way possible to prevent them from atrophying." She recalls that during her first physiotherapy session, she could barely do anything. She couldn't even sit on the edge of the bed without the physiotherapists holding her upright. After a week in the ICU, Rawson had made enough progress to be moved to a rehabilitation hospital, where she remained for about 3 months. She had to do daily physio and occupational therapy. Little by little, she slowly started recovering, until she was able to return home. "I had to learn how to walk again, how to write, every basic task I had to learn almost from scratch," she says. But Rawson knew that one day, no matter how long it took, or what obstacles stood in her way, she would go back to the very thing that got her into this position. "I loved it so much that it was one of the most motivating things in my recovery - the idea of being able to get back on the pole," she explains. "I didn't know if I would be able to which was scary, but it was always the goal." Kaitlin Rawson In January 2017, just a few months after her fall, she achieved that goal by going to a beginners' pole class. Learning the basics, after achieving so much before, was frustrating for Rawson. But she tells us she took it class-by-class. "After a while, I built back to the point where I wanted to, and felt ready to compete," says the inspiring pole dancer, who clearly will allow nothing stand in her way. Two years after her accident, in 2018, Rawson competed at her first national championships. She took part in the artistic division against able-bodied athletes. "I didn't place," Rawson tells us. "But I was just happy to be performing again." Kaitlin Rawson In 2019, Rawson discovered that there is a Parapole division for differently-abled pole dancers. She decided to enter, and competed at the national championships. This saw her qualifying for the World Championships in Canada in 2019, where she placed 2nd... An incredible feat for someone who, not too long ago was learning to walk and write again. But Rawson wasn't done smashing glass ceilings. She competed in the online championships in 2021 (due to Covid) and placed 1st. The following year, in 2022, she not only placed 1st but also broke the world record for her division. In 2023, she once again came home with a gold medal, after placing first. Kaitlin Rawson "I then competed in Artistic Aerial Pole, again against able-bodied athletes, in 2024 and 2025," she proudly tells us. "In 2024, I was the only competitor in my division at Nationals, and placed last in my division at Worlds. But in 2025 I returned and placed 4th in the Artistic Aerial Pole Senior Women 18+ category." And just this year (2026), she competed in the ParaPole division again, placing 1st. Kaitlin Rawson Kaitlin Rawson Clearly, she's nowhere near done. So where to next? "In 2027, I will be taking a year off competing at Nationals and Worlds, it's incredibly demanding both mentally and physically, and I need a bit of a break," she tells us. "But I am hoping to compete locally at other competitions because I can't ever stay away for too long." With all the pole dancing, training and preparing for competitions, one might think that Rawson's schedule is too packed for anything else. But that's not the case. The 29-year-old tells us that she studied politics, philosophy, and economics, and received her Honours degree at the University of Cape Town. "I currently work as the head of operations for an edtech company that runs research and other academic and enrichment programs for high schoolers around the world," she adds, and it doesn't stop there. "I also co-own a pole and fitness studio - Elevate Fitness Studio - with my mom." She's a member of the International Pole Sports Federations technical team, and is the current Vice President of the South African Pole and Aerial Sports Federation. Rawson says she'll be focusing on her studio, and coaching other athletes, while on her break from international competitions this year. Kaitlin Rawson Reflecting on the past decade, this powerhouse tells us that she's well aware her life is not the same as it would have been had she never had the accident. "But in many respects it's better," she says. "I could spend my time focusing on all the things I lost and what could have been, but I will never be able to change that, so instead I choose to focus on all the good in my life and practice gratitude for that." So does she regret asking her sister to take that photograph back in 2016? No, she tells us. "It happened," says Rawson. "I can't change it. I don't see the point in dwelling on it. The regret won't change anything so why entertain it?" We ask Rawson what, if anything, she's learned from her journey. "It sounds cliché," she replies. "But to stay positive and to never give up. Of course I had moments when I wallowed in the unfairness of it all, but at the end of the day, I could only control what I could, and that was doing my physio exercises, putting in the effort and staying optimistic." Kaitlin Rawson