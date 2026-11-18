Coined in the 2010s on male-centric message boards, “looksmaxxing” has recently seen an explosion on social media like never before.

In late 2023 and early 2024, the trend became popular among young men thanks to viral influencers such as Clavicular (Braden Peters), Kareem Shami, Mike Mew, and more.

Clavicular’s controversial Camp Looksmax, a multi-day in-person retreat he runs several times a year for roughly $5,000-$7,000 per person, recently brought the culture back into the spotlight.

As a result, many young followers of Clavicular and other looksmaxxers are seeking extreme physical transformations and going to great lengths to achieve the end goal of looksmaxxing—maximizing one’s supposed attractiveness.

Dr. Thomas Su, a Florida-based cosmetic surgeon and founder of ArtLipo, spoke exclusively with Bored Panda about how looksmaxxing has impacted the plastic surgery industry and created increasingly unrealistic expectations for these procedures.

“Just because someone wants a procedure doesn't necessarily mean they should have it,” Dr. Su said.



The looksmaxxing trend has got people fascinated with “unrealistic” and “exaggerated” transformations

While most looksmaxxing tips revolve around intense exercise and diet, some influencers encourage followers to consider invasive procedures for beauty purposes, even though they're generally meant to correct maxillofacial anomalies.

19-year-old college student William Munro, who attended Clavicular’s latest Camp Looksmax in October, told USA Today that he learned about double jaw surgery (bimaxillary osteotomy)and now intends to go through with the $40,000 procedure.

Munro described himself as a “decent-looking guy” with a good physique, but said he needs to “put some more focus” on his “actual aesthetic face-wise.”

Clavicular himself underwent a series of cosmetic and dental procedures in June 2026 during what he called “Ascension Week,” including rhinoplasty (nose surgery), otoplasty (ear surgery), and visible scar removal, all of which brought him praise and mockery in equal measure.

Dr. Thomas Su, an expert in liposuction, body contouring, and lipodema surgery, primarily works with female clients at ArtLipo , but has noticed that this aspect of looksmaxxing has deeply influenced the cosmetic surgery industry as a whole.

It has changed what people “consider attractive” and triggered a “growing fascination with very defined facial features, sharper jawlines, prominent cheekbones, and exaggerated proportions,” he told Bored Panda.

“What concerns me is when people become so focused on achieving a certain look that they lose sight of what is natural or appropriate for their own anatomy,” he said.

“The best results should enhance someone’s natural features and proportions, not make everyone look like the same version of perfection.”

Clients are now demanding AI-generated enhancements, most of which “aren’t achievable” through plastic surgery

Misconceptions about beauty have reached the point where clients have brought in AI-generated images during consultations to show what they want to look like, Dr. Su told us.

While it can sometimes help surgeons better understand a client’s goals, the challenge remains that “AI can create very realistic-looking images that aren’t achievable through surgery.”

“Unlike traditional celebrity inspiration photos, AI can generate an enhanced version of the patient themselves, making those expectations even more difficult to separate from reality,” the surgeon said.



























Ver esse post no Instagram















































Um post compartilhado por androgenic (@androgenic1)





“I personally review their photos and use my own artistic analysis and drawings to help communicate realistic goals. It's important that patients understand the difference between an inspirational image and an actual surgical outcome.”

Moreover, as board-certified surgeons, they have a responsibility to be transparent with patients about whether a certain transformation can be achieved on their face and whether the procedure is safe for them to undergo.

“We do not take on cases when we feel a patient has unrealistic expectations or is pursuing something that isn't healthy or achievable,” Dr. Su explained.

“If I don't believe a procedure is in someone's best interest , I would rather explain that to them than move forward with something I don't feel is right,” he added.

“Cosmetic surgery should be about improving someone's confidence while respecting their natural anatomy, not chasing an unrealistic or artificially created version of perfection.”

Dr. Su warned that Clavicular’s “hardmaxxing” tips can potentially cause permanent disfigurement

On top of plastic surgery, Clavicular has also promoted “hardmaxxing” rituals such as bonesmashing , where he subjects his facial bones to blunt force trauma to cause hairline fractures and force alteration of the bone structure.

Many experts have spoken up against this practice, and Dr. Su was no exception.

“Intentionally hitting your facial bones to try to change their shape is extremely dangerous,” he warned.

“You're not safely sculpting your face by doing that. You're creating trauma that can lead to fractures, nerve damage, chronic pain, asymmetry, and potentially permanent disfigurement.”

“What concerns me most is that young people may see these techniques promoted online and assume they're safe or effective simply because an influencer recommends them,” the doctor said.

“There's a big difference between wanting to improve your appearance and deliberately injuring yourself to achieve a certain look.”



























Ver esse post no Instagram















































Um post compartilhado por Clavicular (@clavicular)





“Human anatomy has limitations, and those limitations don't disappear because of a social media trend. No cosmetic goal is worth risking permanent damage to your health,” Dr. Su concluded.

Clavicular is currently facing a criminal lawsuit with multiple grave accusations , including illegally injecting a female minor’s face with Aqualix, an FDA-unapproved fat-dissolving substance, and violating her while she was drunk.

"He's not going to live long," one concerned user said