“BEST FACE LIFT I HAVE EVER SEEN!!”

That’s what the internet declared when they saw the result of a $45,000 facelift that took nine and a half hours to complete.

Dr. Marc Levin didn’t leave much untouched when his 61-year-old patient Helen came in for a facelift.

The result made her “just a younger-looking, more refreshed and clean version of herself,” the doctor told the California Post about the hairdresser, originally from South Africa.

The Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, dubbed a “magician” and “miracle worker” for his work by netizens, said he specializes in “dramatic yet undetectable facial rejuvenation.”

“Every face has its own unique beauty and character, and it is a privilege to help patients look and feel like the most refreshed, youthful versions of themselves,” the surgeon told the outlet.

“My goal is to preserve what makes each person’s face distinctive while enhancing their natural features,” he continued.

His craftsmanship was thrown under the spotlight after Helen’s results went viral.

“I feel like I look like my daughter [now],” Helen said, with three months having passed since the procedure.

After Helen’s before-and-after pictures made headlines, Dr. Levin’s work on other patients has also gained attention.

He spoke about other success stories he had up his sleeve, including the treatment he gave Aesthetics Sales Consultant Rebecca.

The woman in her mid-50s underwent an extensive series of procedures, including a deep plane face and neck lift. Her treatment included upper and lower eyelid surgery, fat grafting, CO₂ laser resurfacing, and the removal of part of a salivary gland.

Dr. Levin said her “pixie ear” was also addressed during the “well done tension-free facelift.”

“Her earlobes do not look attached anymore,” he said about the results.

Rebecca now looks “more awake, brighter, [and] happier” on the other side of her procedures. “Just wow!” the surgeon added.

Another patient he picked out from his clientele was Tammy, who is in her mid-50s and worked as an emergency department nurse for over two decades.

The overnight shifts helped explain what she wanted to change when she came to Levin. “She constantly works overnight shifts and was tired of looking tired,” explained the expert, who became one of the youngest board-certified surgeons in North America when he qualified.

“When she came to me wanting full facial rejuvenation, I felt so honored to be trusted by another health care worker,” he said. “She wanted to look like herself, but cleaned, refined and refreshed and awake. She wanted undetectable rejuvenation.”

The prescription for her order included a deep-plane face and neck lift, an endoscopic brow reset, upper eyelid surgery, and full facial fat grafting.

Another patient he was happy to talk about was Maria, 55, who was “singing with joy” seven weeks after the results of her deep-plane face and neck lift and full facial fat grafting. Her surgery included buccal fat removal, too.

“She looks incredible! She looks like herself, just cleaner, younger and more refreshed,” Dr. Levin said.

After Helen’s results went viral, some netizens were struck by how natural Helen looked in the photos.

“She looks fantastic. Natural and refreshed instead of overdone,” one said.

Others were more focused on how long she’d spent in surgery. “Beautiful, but I would never undergo 9 consecutive hours of anesthesia for any procedure unless it was necessary to save my life,” one said.

Another wrote, “The most impressive transformation would be a society where women don't feel pressured to spend thousands just to remain attractive.”

“A magician for real, man made $45,000 disappear AND took 20 years off her face,” one said.

From brow lifts to earlobe tweaks, here’s a closer look at the work that earned Dr. Marc Levin the nickname “magician.”